How to build the ultimate home bar: 10 must-have tools from a pro bartender

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ten essential bar tools On mixing pitchers On muddlers Above and beyond tools

When you improve your home bar, you improve the entire experience. Instead of basic cocktails, you’re presented with an enjoyable process and drinks with genuine character. But it takes more than some lesser-known liqueurs and a good shaker.

David Rowe is the lead bartender at Orafo at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero. The Italian restaurant touts a fantastic drinks program, made so by Rowe’s steadfast attention to craft and details. He’s known for everything from great seasonal cocktails to inventive mocktails full of complexity and flavor.

Naturally, we reached out to the seasoned pro for some advice on essential bar tools. These are the items you must have to answer the beckoning call of mixology at home. And he was even kind enough to add a few more ideas and insights. “With these ten items you can make and create just about any standard cocktail that you would like,” he says. “But that is where the fun begins.”

Ten essential bar tools

Rowe suggests the following for the ultimate home bar setup:

Bar spoon

Cocktail Shaker

Mixing pitcher

Juicer

Wine opener

Cutting board

Strainer

Jigger

Muddler

Bar towel

Knife

“We could talk for days of what type, weight, or length of bar spoon is the best,” he says. “Do you like a Japanese spoon evenly balanced or prefer a brass core with a muddler end? So when asked ‘what do you need for a home bar?’ my first response would be personality.”

Rowe says the above list would be the same for just about any pro bartender that you ask. “But what will make the difference between a home bar, and a home bar that dazzles, is the equipment itself,” he adds.

On mixing pitchers

“Buy what makes you happy,” Rowe says. “I have a variety of mixing pitchers several different sizes and shapes. I use different ones for different types of cocktails. My personal favorite is a goldfish bowl-shaped pitcher with a pinched, beak-like spout. With that pitcher (which holds at least a liter), I can fill with sufficient ice to chill a cocktail or two while I swirl the drink before pouring it into a quirky cocktail glass that fits my whim. The spout holds the ice back, and I never need a strainer. And it always makes me smile when I use it.”

On muddlers

“I have a muddler that I love to use that can not be found anywhere,” Rowe ways. “It came from a thick branch cut off a Peach tree from my back yard. Its shape is slightly awkward, but does a perfect job crushing the mint and sugar for a Mojito. That muddler did not cost me anything to make, but when I make you a cocktail while using it, you know it’s a personal experience. So, gather your tools with care and heart. It does make a difference.”

Above and beyond tools

Rowe has some ideas for those looking to take their home bar game to the next level.

Coffee filter and pitcher

“Because clarified cocktails are becoming such commonplace, it is helpful to have at hand a system to be able to strain the elixir,” he says. “One that I have that I use for small batches of one or who drinks is a metal coffee filter that I will add a paper liner. I have two large mixing pitcher with flat tops, that the coffee filter can rest on. You need two because when you start filtering, the first part of the run is cloudy. You have will have to move the filter to the second pitcher as soon as you see the run becoming clear.”

He says that if you don’t want to go the pitcher route, you can opt for Masson jars or Ball canning jars. They come with lids that make storing elixirs all the easier.

ISI dispenser

“These are the pressurized metal tins that are often used for whipped cream or creating foam,” Rowe explains. “They will accept either Co2 or nitrogen cartridges. These containers can be used not only for making flavorful whipped creams, carbonating waters or cocktails, but also for quickly infusing flavors into Liquids. There are a couple of tricks that should be researched before our first attempt, but it is a useful tool to incorporate into your arsenal.”

Smoking gun

“It’s as much fun as it sounds,” Rowe says. “This tool allows you to incorporate smoke into a cocktail that may otherwise seem a little flat. At Orafo, we use a two-part system that consists of a wooden ring that houses the chimney-like well. Then you place a copper screen over the well. Fill it with wood chips of your choosing. After placing the device on top of the cocktail glass you use torch the create the fire that will force the smoke downward into the glass. It a spectacle that adds an element of drama as well as attacks your senses.”

Infusion jars

Rowe is known for his creative spirit infusions and they tend to show up on the excellent menu at Orafo. “Infusions are a great way to add lots of flavor and increase complexity to cocktails,” the bartender says. “A popular tool that mias on the market are infusion jars. They are easy to use and add a dramatic touch to your process. These jars look like an upside down bottle that you are able to add your herbs or fruit to. Screw on the top and let sit until it’s ready.”

Sous vide

“Another tool that I use while creating more complex and layered cocktails is a sous vide,” he says. “I often combine the sous vide process with the infusion using a well-sealed mason jar. I will take a chosen liquor and lemon peel and herb mixture and submerse it in a warm bath at 160 degrees. Over the course of an hour or two, the flavors will deepen and a depth of character will develop. After straining, you can use that mixture in whatever cocktail feels appropriate.”

With the above ten essentials—plus some from the above and beyond list—there’s no telling the heights your next cocktail will reach. Check out our related guide on things needed for a proper home bar setup. Cheers!