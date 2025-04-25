Banana bread cold brew is here— but are we ready for it?

As a coffee writer and java junkie, I like to think I’m pretty in touch with recent coffee trends. Yet, the concept of banana bread cold brew initially perplexed me. I first saw this announcement on an Instagram Ad (yes, the algorithm seems to have effectively targeted the right audience) by Wandering Bear Coffee. If you had asked me to think of 15 different flavor pairings that would work well with cold brew coffee, there’s a 100% chance Banana would not have made the list. Yet, the more I thought about it, the banana bread cold brew flavor pairing didn’t seem so far-fetched. After all, the concept of dessert for breakfast is already widely accepted.

Wandeirng Bear Coffee describes the newest Banana BreadBanana Bread Cold Brew as “Coffee-forward, balanced, with a note of warm banana and a hint of chocolate.” Though I was skeptical at first, the more I think about it, the more excited I am to try this flavor.

Recommended Videos

From the sounds of this product, I was almost confident it was a sweetened cold brew. To my surprise, this flavored cold brew product is organic and contains zero sugar, like the rest of Wandering Bear Coffee’s other cold brew coffees. Available on tap in the company’s signature cold brew box, you can now enjoy bold and fresh banana bread cold brew coffee right at home. Each glass of this extra-strong cold brew is equivalent to two shots of espresso. This innovative launch from Wandering Bear Coffee also makes sense, given the brand’s great variety of other unique flavors in its cold brew coffee lineup, such as Irish Cream and Toasted Coconut Cold Brew.