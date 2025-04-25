 Skip to main content
Banana bread cold brew is here— but are we ready for it?

Dessert for breakfast

By
Wandering Bear Banana Bread Cold Brew
Wandering Bear Coffee

As a coffee writer and java junkie, I like to think I’m pretty in touch with recent coffee trends. Yet, the concept of banana bread cold brew initially perplexed me. I first saw this announcement on an Instagram Ad (yes, the algorithm seems to have effectively targeted the right audience) by Wandering Bear Coffee. If you had asked me to think of 15 different flavor pairings that would work well with cold brew coffee, there’s a 100% chance Banana would not have made the list. Yet, the more I thought about it, the banana bread cold brew flavor pairing didn’t seem so far-fetched. After all, the concept of dessert for breakfast is already widely accepted.

Wandeirng Bear Coffee describes the newest Banana BreadBanana Bread Cold Brew as “Coffee-forward, balanced, with a note of warm banana and a hint of chocolate.” Though I was skeptical at first, the more I think about it, the more excited I am to try this flavor.

From the sounds of this product, I was almost confident it was a sweetened cold brew. To my surprise, this flavored cold brew product is organic and contains zero sugar, like the rest of Wandering Bear Coffee’s other cold brew coffees. Available on tap in the company’s signature cold brew box, you can now enjoy bold and fresh banana bread cold brew coffee right at home. Each glass of this extra-strong cold brew is equivalent to two shots of espresso. This innovative launch from Wandering Bear Coffee also makes sense, given the brand’s great variety of other unique flavors in its cold brew coffee lineup, such as Irish Cream and Toasted Coconut Cold Brew.

Fellow makes its espresso debut with the Espresso Series 1
A new standard for home espresso machines
Fellow Espresso Series 1

Fellow is setting a new standard for home espresso machines with the launch of its first-ever espresso machine, the Espresso Series 1. Announced today at a launch at the brand's headquarters in San Francisco, the Espresso Series 1 features a revolutionary combination of professional precision and intuitive design, delivering café-quality results.

The new espresso machine joins the brand's lineup alongside the well-known Aiden Precision Coffee Maker, a drip coffee machine known for its sleek aesthetics and exceptional quality. The Espresso Series 1 is designed to make it simple to brew barista-quality espresso for flavorful lattes and cappuccinos. With the tagline "Beginner Friendly, Expert Ready," Fellow targets have included all the capabilities of a cafe-style espresso machine in a stunningly simple design for home use. From precise temperature control to preset espresso profiles tailored to your coffee, it doesn't get any smarter than this for a modern espresso maker.

Read more
Dekáf’s new Mizudashi cold brew line is bold without caffeine
Slow dripped with a Japanese cold brew concentrate
Dekáf Cold brew concentrate

Dekáf Coffee Roasters, a premium decaf-only roaster based in Salem, MA, continues to define the decaf coffee drinking experience with a new launch. The brand has officially launched its first-ever line of Mizudashi Cold Brew Concentrates, a collection of small-batch, Japanese-style cold brews. These cold brew coffee concentrates were created with the same intentional roasting practices and quality sourcing that define the brand’s growing reputation.
The Mizudashi release features four cold brew concentrate offerings derived from the brand’s best sellers:

Split Pulse (Half-Caffeine) – Ripe pomelo, toffee, vanilla bean

Read more
What is single-origin coffee? The unique advantages of drinking this brew
What to look for when shopping for single origin coffee
Person roasting coffee beans in a wok

If you read the label on your coffee bag long enough (and if you haven't read the label on your coffee bag, you really should), you'll find dozens of different terms that make up what I like to call "coffee lingo." Single-origin coffee is one term you'll want to understand. This coffee term is used only for coffee beans that are sourced from one single location (or origin, as the name implies). Drinking single-origin coffee delivers distinctive flavors, allowing coffee enthusiasts to connect more closely with their coffee. From traceability to complex flavor profiles, here's what makes single-origin coffee unique and some advantages to consider.
What is single-origin coffee?

Clay Parker, SVP of Commodities at Westrock Coffee (the world's largest manufacturer of private-label coffee and tea), shared his thoughts and expertise on this unique type of coffee. According to Parker, "Single-origin coffee is sourced from a single geographic area, which can be a single country, a defined region, or a single farm or cooperative. These beans typically share a similar taste profile that is influenced by the characteristics of the origin from which they are sourced."

Read more