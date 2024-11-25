 Skip to main content
Indulge your sweet tooth this Hanukkah with the BaChankuah cocktail

Colombian spirit aguardiente works together with warm apple cider for a cozy drink

By
Photo by Elisheva G on Unsplash

With the festive period approaching, it’s time to get ready for the cozy, warm cocktails that are fitting for the winter time. And Colombian brand Bacan Guaro have a suggestion for a warm and tasty Hanukkah cocktail, making use of its modern take on the traditional spirit aguardiente.

Aguardiente isn’t that well known in the US, but it’s a staple in Colombia where it is traditionally drunk as a shot, and it is also found in other countries including Brazil, Ecuador, Portugal, and Spain. It’s somewhat similar to a rum or other clear distilled spirit, but is known for its fiery kick and strong anise taste.

The Bacan Guaro 29 is kosher certified and made from organic ingredients, and its spicy flavors and smooth texture make the perfect pairing for warm apple cider. With a dash of lemon juice and some honey syrup for sweetness, this drink is ideal for enjoying alongside your donuts and latkes.

Make as a treat for yourself as you get in the Hanukkah mood, or make a big batch for your guests if you’re hosting, as this is something that could be made ahead and heated when needed so you can all have something warm and snuggly to drink.

BaChankuah

Bacan Guaro

Ingredients:

  • ⁠2 oz Bacan Guaro 29
  • 1 oz fresh-pressed unsweetened apple cider (warmed)
  • 0.5 oz honey syrup (1:1 honey and warm water dissolved)
  • ⁠0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
  • Apple slice dipped in honey (for garnish)

Method:

1.⁠ ⁠In a heatproof glass or mug, combine Bacan Guaro, warmed apple cider, honey syrup, and lemon juice.
2.⁠ ⁠Stir gently to mix the ingredients.
3.⁠ ⁠Garnish with a slice of apple dipped in honey.
4.⁠ ⁠Serve warm and enjoy!

