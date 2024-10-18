Apple, cinnamon, and bourbon are a match made in heaven

There’s no flavor more reminiscent of fall than crisp apple — other than perhaps pumpkin spice. So if you’re looking for a cocktail recipe to get you into the fall mood, these options combine apple with bourbon for a fruity, warming drink that’s perfect to sip as the leaves change.

These three recipes come from the Kentucky Triple H region, part of the world famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail, showing off the bourbons created by distilleries big and small in the region.

The recipes feature two takes on the classic Old Fashioned, one shown above which uses walnut bitters and apple butter syrup for both bitter and sweet flavors to complement the bourbon, the other of which uses cinnamon syrup and apple bitters paired with rye whiskey to achieve a spicy and warm flavor. And there’s the bourbon bash which uses cinnamon syrup and a special Kentucky Apple Pie spirit which mixes bourbon and apple cider to create the flavors of an apple pie.

While you’re mixing these apple-inspired creations, don’t forget to make use of garnishes to enhance the flavor and scent and also to add a touch of visual appeal and whimsy to your drinks. A slice of fresh apple adds a lovely fresh note to a spirit-forward drink, and a cinnamon stick is attractive and aromatic to give your cocktails an extra something special.

Apple Butter Old Fashioned

From Jeptha Creed Distillery

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon

1-2 dashes Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters

1 bar spoon Apple Butter Demerara Syrup

Method:

In a rocks glass, add Ne Oublie Black Walnut bitters and Apple Butter Demerara Syrup. Add Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon and a large ice cube. Stir until chilled, then express the oils from an orange peel over the drink. Drop the peel in and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Apple Butter Demerara Syrup: Combine 16 oz demerara sugar, 8 oz water, and 5-6 tablespoons apple butter. Heat water and slowly add sugar, stirring to dissolve. Once combined, cool and refrigerate for up to one month.

Apple Bourbon Bash

From Dueling Grounds Distillery

Ingredients:

1 oz Dueling Grounds Distillery Kentucky Apple Pie (with Kentucky Clear Bourbon, apple cider, cinnamon, and brown sugar)

1 oz Linkumpinch Bourbon

2 dashes Orange Bitters

0.5 oz Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup

Orange Slice or Peel for garnish

Method:

Combine Dueling Grounds Distillery Kentucky Apple Pie, Linkumpinch Bourbon, and brown sugar cinnamon syrup in a shaker. Add orange bitters and ice, shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over ice and garnish with an orange slice or peel.

Apple Pie Old Fashioned

From Bulleit Distilling Co.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulleit Rye

0.25 oz Cinnamon Syrup

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

2 dashes Hella Apple Blossom Bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange swath and cinnamon stick for that extra aromatic touch.