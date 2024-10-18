 Skip to main content
An iconic craft brewery introduces staple beers in can

Allagash releases canned beers

Allagash Brewing Company, one of the most celebrated craft beer outfits in the land, is releasing two of its most coveted beers in can form. The Maine operation has put both its esteemed hazy IPA and lager to aluminum.

The brand’s witbier, otherwise known as white, is perhaps its most famous. Made with wheat, citrus peel, coriander, and a few other spices, the beer is essentially the crafty and better-tasting predecessor to Shock Top. That beer began to get canned in early 2019.

Up until now, the hazy IPA was reserved for the Maine tasting room. Part of the canning move will bring the beer to nine states in the northeast. Also in the mix will be the Allagash lager, a balanced number made in true European style. Made with a local malt, the beer is all kinds of refreshing and just 5% ABV. The IPA showcases a half dozen different hop varieties and clocks in at 6.7% ABV.

Largely considered one of the most important breweries during the intro of the craft movement, Allagash specializes in Belgian-style ales. Founded in 1995, the Portland producer has grown markedly while remaining fiercely independent. The company is a certified B-corporation and a model citizen among craft peers.

This is great news for beer fans and sustainably-minded people alike, as aluminum doesn’t have the carbon footprint glass does. The beers will pack nicely for campers and hikers too, along with ship more efficiently as there is less overall weight. Here’s to having your beer and drinking it too.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
