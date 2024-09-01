Add this simple, classic cocktail to your repertoire

Adonis is a term that is often used to describe a handsome, likely vain man. It’s also the name of a classic cocktail seemingly lost in time. During the cocktail renaissance of the early 2000s, many cocktails made triumphant returns to prominence decades and sometimes a century (or more) after they were first created. But for every Boulevardier, French 75, and Manhattan, there are a handful of lesser-known, underrated classic drinks. The Adonis falls into the latter category.

What is the Adonis cocktail?

Instead of relying on a main ingredient like whiskey, vodka, rum, or gin, the Adonis is a lower-proof cocktail made with only two ingredients: sweet vermouth and fino sherry. It’s sweet, flavorful, and extremely simple to make. The drink was first created back in 1884 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. It was named in honor of the Broadway musical Adonis, which was celebrating its 500th show.

Recommended Videos

What does the Adonis cocktail taste like?

Even though it’s only made with two ingredients, they work together in perfect unison. The vermouth is sweet and has notes of fruit, vanilla, and spices. The fino sherry is dry, light, and very delicate, with notes of citrus, grapes, and other fruits. The result is a balance of sweet vermouth and dry fortified wine. What’s not to love?

Why sweet vermouth and sherry?

If you enjoy classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Negroni, you likely already have sweet vermouth on your home bar cart or in your liqueur cabinet. All you need to complete this surprisingly simple cocktail is sherry. And while we enjoy the dry, delicate flavor of fino sherry, there are also sweeter, richer sherries on the market that you can use instead.

What you need to make the Adonis cocktail

1.5 ounces of sweet vermouth

1.5 ounces of fino sherry

The Adonis cocktail recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.

2. Pour in the sweet vermouth and fino sherry.

3. Stir gently to combine.

4. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

5. Garnish with an orange twist.

Bottom line

Why should you drink an Adonis? You might not realize it, but you likely already enjoy a variety of classic cocktails that lean heavily into sweet vermouth. Popular drinks include the classic Manhattan, Americano, Negroni, Vieux Carré, and more. So why not try one that 50% sweet vermouth (paired perfectly with sherry)?

This drink is also extremely versatile and can be elevated by adding extra ingredients. If the idea of sweet vermouth and fino sherry isn’t enticing enough, you can add orange bitters, Angostura bitters, or other flavored bitters to propel this drink to new heights. That’s the most exciting thing about crafting cocktails at home. You can experiment with flavors and put your own stamp on it.