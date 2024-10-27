 Skip to main content
Seattle’s 2BAR released its oldest bourbon yet

This whiskey was matured for a full six years in charred oak barrels

2BAR
If you’ve never heard of Seattle’s 2BAR, now is the time to get on the whiskey-soaked bandwagon. This popular, grain-to-glass distillery (the first to make bourbon using only Washington State-sourced grain) is releasing its oldest bourbon to date.

2BAR 6-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

Like all its whiskeys, 2BAR 6-Year Single Barrel Bourbon begins with a mash bill of locally sourced grain. It’s then milled, mashed, fermented, aged, and bottled on-site. It’s matured for six years in charred American oak barrels.

The result is a bold, complex, sippable 128-proof whiskey that starts with a nose of toasted vanilla beans, maple candy, and charred oak. Sipping it reveals oaky wood notes, vanilla beans, dried cherries, and rich dark chocolate.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our longest-aged whiskey ever released,” 2BAR Spirits Founder Nathan Kaiser said in a press release. “Aged for six years in a 30-gallon charred new American white oak barrel, the extended maturation in our newest release allowed the whiskey to develop a truly unique character, as the oak imparted depth and sophistication to the already complex grain bill of all 2BAR Bourbon. The result is a stunning richness in both color and flavor.”

Where can I buy it?

2BAR is a craft, grain-to-glass distillery. While you can find some of its whiskeys in online stores and select retailers, you can find 2BAR 6-Year Single Barrel Bourbon at the distillery’s on-site store and online on the distillery’s website for $88. Remember that this is a limited-edition expression, and it won’t be available forever. Get it while you can.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn
