 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The 2024 Van Winkle whiskey collection has been released

Highly coveted Van Winkle Whiskeys are back

By
Van Winkle Collection
Buffalo Trace

In the hierarchy of American whiskey, there’s no pinnacle higher than Van Winkle. These highly coveted expressions are so highly regarded and released in such limited quantities that they end up being sold for ridiculous prices on the secondary market.

Recently, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery and Buffalo Trace announced the return of the eagerly awaited Van Winkle Whiskey Collection. Known for its soft, wheated mash bill, the Van Winkle Collection consists of six highly collectible whiskeys.

Recommended Videos

The 2024 Van Winkle Whiskey Collection

Van Winkle
Buffalo Trace

The Van Winkle Collection includes Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old, Old Rip Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old, Old Rip Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old, and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old.

Related

“There’s an incomparable feeling of joy that comes from finding a bottle of Pappy on the shelf,” Julian Van Winkle III, President, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, said in a press release. “This season, we’re excited that connoisseurs have a greater chance to enjoy our older expressions, thanks to an exceptional yield from these barrels.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

The Van Winkle Whiskey Collection is released in extremely limited quantities. It is nearly impossible to find if you don’t know someone who owns a store that gets an allotment of bottles or you win a lottery and get the chance to buy one. They retail between $129.99 (for the 10-year) and $449 (for the 23-year) but will be astronomically more expensive once they hit the secondary market. Happy hunting.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
HINE is releasing HINE XO 1er Cru Cognac in the US
HINE is releasing a special Cognac in the US markey
HINE

If you’re a fan of fine cognac, you’ll be happy to hear that in partnership with San Francisco importer Hotaling & Co., HINE is releasing a new luxury cognac in the US market. It’s called HINE XO 1er Cru, and it’s a Grande Champagne blend made in collaboration between HINE Cellar Master Eric Forget and Deputy Cellar Master Paul Szersnovicz.
HINE XO 1er Cru

It comes in an exquisite, diamond-cut decanter. But the alcohol inside is just as noteworthy. The eaux-de-vie (made from Grande Champagne grapes) included were double distilled and matured for a minimum of 10 years in fine-grained, lightly toasted oak barrels.

Read more
Siempre Tequila is releasing a still-strength expression called Exclusivo Muerto
Siempre is releasing a still-strength tequila made with the music of Mozart
Tequila in glass

Siempre Tequila is releasing a new ultra-limited-release tequila just in time for the holiday season. It’s called Siempre Exclusivo Muerto, and the name refers to how unique this tequila is thanks to innovative techniques from co-founder Alex Lacroix and Master Tequilero Sergio Cruz from the Vivanco family distillery, NOM 1414.
Siempre Exclusivo Muerto

The “Muerto” in the name comes from the fact that the yeast used to make this tequila is allowed to die, evolve, and rest over a three-week “afterlife,” similar to the malolactic fermentation many rum-makers use. Not only that, but Mozart and other classical music is piped in during the fermentation process.

Read more
Woodford Reserve is launching new Batch Proof 119.5 whiskey
Woodford Reserve is launching its annual Batch Proof whiskey
Woodford Reserve

Located in Versailles, Kentucky in the heart of horse racing country, Woodford Reserve is one of the biggest names in the bourbon whiskey world. It’s well-known for its popular Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Double Oaked, and various limited-edition expressions. Every year, this iconic brand launches a limited-edition, high-proof expression called Woodford Reserve Batch Proof.
Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5

This year’s addition to the annual Batch Proof series is Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5. Crafted by Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, Batch Proof is created by batching more than 100 Woodford Reserve barrels together. This includes barrels from many different dates of production located in different warehouses and on different floors.

Read more