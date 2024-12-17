The 2024 Van Winkle whiskey collection has been released

Table of Contents Table of Contents The 2024 Van Winkle Whiskey Collection Where can I buy these expressions?

In the hierarchy of American whiskey, there’s no pinnacle higher than Van Winkle. These highly coveted expressions are so highly regarded and released in such limited quantities that they end up being sold for ridiculous prices on the secondary market.

Recently, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery and Buffalo Trace announced the return of the eagerly awaited Van Winkle Whiskey Collection. Known for its soft, wheated mash bill, the Van Winkle Collection consists of six highly collectible whiskeys.

The 2024 Van Winkle Whiskey Collection

The Van Winkle Collection includes Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old, Old Rip Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old, Old Rip Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old, Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old, and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old.

“There’s an incomparable feeling of joy that comes from finding a bottle of Pappy on the shelf,” Julian Van Winkle III, President, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, said in a press release. “This season, we’re excited that connoisseurs have a greater chance to enjoy our older expressions, thanks to an exceptional yield from these barrels.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

The Van Winkle Whiskey Collection is released in extremely limited quantities. It is nearly impossible to find if you don’t know someone who owns a store that gets an allotment of bottles or you win a lottery and get the chance to buy one. They retail between $129.99 (for the 10-year) and $449 (for the 23-year) but will be astronomically more expensive once they hit the secondary market. Happy hunting.