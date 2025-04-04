Here’s why walking 10,000 steps a day isn’t just another health goal

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10k steps a day Keeping yourself accountable Physical and mental transformation

We’ve all heard the “10,000 steps a day keeps the doctor away” health advice by now. For me (up until early last year), this health advice went in one ear and out the other. Even though I’m well aware of the importance of cardiovascular activity for heart health, the whole “10k” club seemed almost like a marketing tool, such as the Apple Watch fitness rings. Who created the 10,000-step number, and why must the goal be precisely 10,000 steps?

My suspicions weren’t wrong about the 10,000 step goal. This daily minimum step goal originated in Japan in 1965 by a Japanese pedometer company that created the Manpo-kei (which translates to 10,000 steps meter). Despite this, the marketing campaign focused on attracting customers to buy the pedometer with a specific step goal in mind.

Recommended Videos

As it turns out, the company’s theory can also be applied in another fashion. Creating a specific step goal encourages regular walking. I’ve learned 10k steps a day routine isn’t just another health goal — here’s why.

10k steps a day

New Year’s Resolutions have never been my thing. However, I realized my fitness routine had become too reliant on weight training and lacked enough cardio. As a writer, I’m sitting in front of my computer for the majority of every day. Though I’ll get up to grab some water or make a coffee throughout the workday, it’s safe to say my workday is relatively stationary. Once I recognized this, I set out to take more steps throughout 2024.

It wasn’t easy when I first started the 10k a day step challenge. Unless you’re running or jogging, walking 10,000 steps a day is a time-consuming process. Forming this habit meant I needed to learn how to get more steps into my day — both before and after work.

As a newbie, I felt ridiculous walking around my basement to get an extra 300 steps at 11 pm to meet a random step goal. I asked myself many times if it made any difference to my health whether I ended the day at 9,7000 steps or 10,000 steps. Such a marginal difference is unlikely to make any profound health difference. As the months passed, I realized the 10,000 steps a day challenge isn’t about the steps.

Keeping yourself accountable

At some point throughout the year, 10,000 steps a day started to click for me. Whether I had the flu or an emotionally taxing day, I kept myself accountable for reaching my step goal daily. By the end of the year, I had only missed 20 or so days (many of which were because I wasn’t wearing my watch, such as when attending formal events like weddings).

Walking around in circles to get an extra few steps for your pedometer is ridiculous (when you look at it from a literal point of view). And the number itself – 10,000 steps – has little to no meaning. Yet, setting a number (any number) keeps you accountable. It gets me on the couch to take those extra steps to achieve my goal. The premise is the same whether you set a 12,000 daily step goal or a 6,000 step one. Setting a number helps you form long-lasting habits and

Physical and mental transformation

Most of us have already heard about the physical and mental benefits of walking. I could go on for the next three days discussing how the steps have transformed all aspects of my health, as I truly believe walking is the best form of cardio. Yet, the steps aren’t the only thing you’ll benefit from when trying a step challenge. The habit-forming aspect of this tool shows you that you are truly capable of anything and that nothing is unachievable.

At the start of my challenge, I wondered how getting 10,000 steps every day would be possible. How would I fit my steps in on busy days? Would I have to cut into my time spent with family and friends? Would I lose sleep over the challenge? As it turns out, “there’s not enough time” is never a real excuse. Even on the busiest of days and travel days, I found a way to reach my daily step goal.

Regardless of the number of steps your goal entails (unless it’s upwards of 30,000 steps a day), you can achieve it if you make the effort to plan. For example, as someone who travels frequently, I’d think ahead to when I’d have time to walk during a travel day.

Let’s say my flight is at 11 am and it’s a 12-hour flight. That means I’d need to get up early to walk on the treadmill before heading to the airport. When you’re busy trying to pack and get out the door, this isn’t always top-of-mind. The solution: Get to the airport early and walk around the terminals until you need to board. For days at home, using my walking pad with a standing desk throughout the work day made it possible to achieve my step goal. If you get creative, there’s always a way to reach your goal.