 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Here’s why walking 10,000 steps a day isn’t just another health goal

It's not about the step number itself

By
Plalking cleaning up trash walking
Lara Jameson / Pexels

We’ve all heard the “10,000 steps a day keeps the doctor away” health advice by now. For me (up until early last year), this health advice went in one ear and out the other. Even though I’m well aware of the importance of cardiovascular activity for heart health, the whole “10k” club seemed almost like a marketing tool, such as the Apple Watch fitness rings. Who created the 10,000-step number, and why must the goal be precisely 10,000 steps?

My suspicions weren’t wrong about the 10,000 step goal. This daily minimum step goal originated in Japan in 1965 by a Japanese pedometer company that created the Manpo-kei (which translates to 10,000 steps meter). Despite this, the marketing campaign focused on attracting customers to buy the pedometer with a specific step goal in mind.

Recommended Videos

As it turns out, the company’s theory can also be applied in another fashion. Creating a specific step goal encourages regular walking. I’ve learned 10k steps a day routine isn’t just another health goal — here’s why.

Related

10k steps a day

Man walking on the beach
Dajana Reci / Pexels

New Year’s Resolutions have never been my thing. However, I realized my fitness routine had become too reliant on weight training and lacked enough cardio. As a writer, I’m sitting in front of my computer for the majority of every day. Though I’ll get up to grab some water or make a coffee throughout the workday, it’s safe to say my workday is relatively stationary. Once I recognized this, I set out to take more steps throughout 2024.

It wasn’t easy when I first started the 10k a day step challenge. Unless you’re running or jogging, walking 10,000 steps a day is a time-consuming process. Forming this habit meant I needed to learn how to get more steps into my day — both before and after work.

As a newbie, I felt ridiculous walking around my basement to get an extra 300 steps at 11 pm to meet a random step goal. I asked myself many times if it made any difference to my health whether I ended the day at 9,7000 steps or 10,000 steps. Such a marginal difference is unlikely to make any profound health difference. As the months passed, I realized the 10,000 steps a day challenge isn’t about the steps.

Keeping yourself accountable

Man on steps in boots
Jacob Townsend / Unsplash

At some point throughout the year, 10,000 steps a day started to click for me. Whether I had the flu or an emotionally taxing day, I kept myself accountable for reaching my step goal daily. By the end of the year, I had only missed 20 or so days (many of which were because I wasn’t wearing my watch, such as when attending formal events like weddings).

Walking around in circles to get an extra few steps for your pedometer is ridiculous (when you look at it from a literal point of view). And the number itself – 10,000 steps – has little to no meaning. Yet, setting a number (any number) keeps you accountable. It gets me on the couch to take those extra steps to achieve my goal. The premise is the same whether you set a 12,000 daily step goal or a 6,000 step one. Setting a number helps you form long-lasting habits and

Physical and mental transformation

man doing walking lunge outside by palm tree
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Most of us have already heard about the physical and mental benefits of walking. I could go on for the next three days discussing how the steps have transformed all aspects of my health, as I truly believe walking is the best form of cardio. Yet, the steps aren’t the only thing you’ll benefit from when trying a step challenge. The habit-forming aspect of this tool shows you that you are truly capable of anything and that nothing is unachievable.

At the start of my challenge, I wondered how getting 10,000 steps every day would be possible. How would I fit my steps in on busy days? Would I have to cut into my time spent with family and friends? Would I lose sleep over the challenge? As it turns out, “there’s not enough time” is never a real excuse. Even on the busiest of days and travel days, I found a way to reach my daily step goal.

Regardless of the number of steps your goal entails (unless it’s upwards of 30,000 steps a day), you can achieve it if you make the effort to plan. For example, as someone who travels frequently, I’d think ahead to when I’d have time to walk during a travel day.

Let’s say my flight is at 11 am and it’s a 12-hour flight. That means I’d need to get up early to walk on the treadmill before heading to the airport. When you’re busy trying to pack and get out the door, this isn’t always top-of-mind. The solution: Get to the airport early and walk around the terminals until you need to board. For days at home, using my walking pad with a standing desk throughout the work day made it possible to achieve my step goal. If you get creative, there’s always a way to reach your goal.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist who focuses on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to…
Strength training on a bicycle or in a gym? Study compares workouts for cyclists
Do cyclists really need to hit the gym?
Two men cycling on a dirt road

Many avid cyclists also hit the gym and lift heavy weights for a more well-rounded workout routine. In an interesting new study, researchers explored whether cyclists can still boost strength and muscle mass while working out right there on the bicycle. Personally, I like to cycle here and there, and I enjoy lifting weights and performing bodyweight exercises at home. While I don’t think I’ll try these moves on the bike anytime soon, I was still curious to see these study results.
The study

In a recent study published in the Biology of Sport, researchers wanted to understand the effectiveness of high-intensity efforts or strength workouts right there on the bicycle for improving muscle strength and size. How does training on the bike compare to training off the bike? In the small study, 37 trained male cyclists were categorized into three groups:

Read more
Are AI-powered gyms the future? New high-tech gym opens up in California
Would you work out in one of the most modern gyms around?
Fred Fitness AI Powered gym fitness

In our modern digital age, technology is rapidly advancing. Recently, we’ve heard of robots taking part in marathons and high-tech multi-purpose home gym machines like the Speediance Gym Monster 2. You can accomplish a lot with a humble pair of dumbbells, but you definitely can’t determine your VO2 max, track your data, and more. Recently, an AI-powered gym opened its doors in Los Angeles, California. Fred Fitness incorporates artificial intelligence and advanced equipment to enhance the gym experience. Let’s see what this futuristic gym is all about.
Fred Fitness

Fred Fitness offers personalized training so members can track their data and progress. My initial thought was that it would be too complicated and maybe impersonal, and I don’t really enjoy trying to learn all the ins and outs of a bunch of new technology. With this new gym, you don’t miss out on the human aspect, and personal trainers are on hand to explain how to work the machines, improve your form, and more. 

Read more
How long can a weight loss plateau last? Plus, tips to break through
Discover how to break through it
A man in gray sleeveless top eating a vegetable salad in the gym.

Plateauing is one of the biggest challenges during a weight loss journey, and as a personal trainer, I run into it all the time with my clients. You may have in the past or currently are making progress and feeling great about yourself, but suddenly — and for no apparent reason — you’re stuck. It leaves you wondering, “How long can a weight loss plateau last?” Will you be stuck here for weeks? Months? Forever?

This article is here to help you with the answers. We’ll explain how plateaus happen, how long you can expect them to last, and what you can do to break the plateau and keep the weight loss going. Soon, you’ll be a plateau pro!
What is a weight loss plateau?

Read more