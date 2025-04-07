Zombie sit ups — the popular variation that isn’t just for Walking Dead fans

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the zombie sit-up? What are the benefits of the zombie sit-up? Diaphragmatic breathing

As much as sit-ups are falling out of favor, they remain effective for targeting your rectus abdominis, obliques, hip flexors, transverse abdominis, and lower back muscles. You’ll see people doing this classic bodyweight exercise at the gym because it remains popular and provides several proven benefits, including improving core strength and muscle mass. Recently, fitness buffs have been discussing zombie sit-ups — a more advanced variation of the original sit-up. Let’s take a look at the zombie sit-up, the differences between the two, and the benefits.

What is the zombie sit-up?

The zombie sit-up is a variation of the classic sit-up, usually considered more challenging and advanced. You move slowly with control and many people also use a weight like a weight plate or a kettlebell. The main difference is that with zombie sit-ups you have your arms extended straight up above your head rather than down by your sides or bent supporting your head.



How to do the zombie sit up

People perform this move in slightly different ways. You can stretch your legs out straight or bend your knees. The key is lifting your body to the seated position as if something is pulling your collarbone up.

How to do the zombie sit-up:

Lie on the floor with your legs stretched out. Hold a dumbbell with both hands and extend your arms up above your head.

Engage your core.

Slowly lift your back off the mat to bring yourself to a seated position, one vertebra at a time, while keeping your arms extended and holding the weight up above your head.

You can hit your obliques on the sides of your abdominal area by twisting your torso to one side and then to the other at the top of this movement.

Lower yourself back down to the starting position slowly with control.

Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

What are the benefits of the zombie sit-up?

Adding weights amplifies your strength and provides the many proven benefits of resistance training, from improving heart health to blood pressure and cholesterol. If you want to get dressed up like a zombie while you do it, there’s no judgment here, and it doesn’t have to be Halloween.

Here are some of the many benefits of zombie sit-ups:

Boost core strength, improving your ability to perform daily tasks and functional activities.

Build muscle mass and strength.

Target your core muscles.

Improve your balance, stability, and overall athletic fitness.

A stronger core helps your pelvis, lower back, and hip muscles work harmoniously.

A solid core also improves your posture, which can reduce pain and tension and improve breathing.

Interestingly, one study of U.S. Army soldiers revealed that including or excluding sit-ups in an exercise regimen didn’t make any difference when it comes to musculoskeletal injuries. In other words, contrary to popular belief, you’re not more likely to get injured by doing sit-ups as long as you do them correctly with proper form, zombie sit-ups included.

Diaphragmatic breathing

Researchers found that sit-ups are advantageous for respiratory function and strengthening the diaphragm. Performing sit-ups compresses your abdomen, which can positively impact your diaphragm — a major dome-shaped muscle of respiration located just below your lungs. When you inhale, your diaphragm contracts and flattens, and your chest cavity expands. Maybe it’s time to throw some zombie sit-ups in your workout plan.