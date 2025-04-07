 Skip to main content
Zombie sit ups — the popular variation that isn’t just for Walking Dead fans

It doesn't have to be Halloween to get the benefits of zombie sit-ups

man sitting up in bed zombie sit up
Studio Romantic / Adobe Stock

As much as sit-ups are falling out of favor, they remain effective for targeting your rectus abdominis, obliques, hip flexors, transverse abdominis, and lower back muscles. You’ll see people doing this classic bodyweight exercise at the gym because it remains popular and provides several proven benefits, including improving core strength and muscle mass. Recently, fitness buffs have been discussing zombie sit-ups — a more advanced variation of the original sit-up. Let’s take a look at the zombie sit-up, the differences between the two, and the benefits.

What is the zombie sit-up?

man doing zombie sit up with workout ball
Yuri A for PeopleImages / Adobe Stock

The zombie sit-up is a variation of the classic sit-up, usually considered more challenging and advanced. You move slowly with control and many people also use a weight like a weight plate or a kettlebell. The main difference is that with zombie sit-ups you have your arms extended straight up above your head rather than down by your sides or bent supporting your head.

How to do the zombie sit up

How to do the zombie sit up
Yuri A for PeopleImages / Adobe Stock

People perform this move in slightly different ways. You can stretch your legs out straight or bend your knees. The key is lifting your body to the seated position as if something is pulling your collarbone up.

How to do the zombie sit-up:

  • Lie on the floor with your legs stretched out. Hold a dumbbell with both hands and extend your arms up above your head.
  • Engage your core.
  • Slowly lift your back off the mat to bring yourself to a seated position, one vertebra at a time, while keeping your arms extended and holding the weight up above your head.
  • You can hit your obliques on the sides of your abdominal area by twisting your torso to one side and then to the other at the top of this movement.
  • Lower yourself back down to the starting position slowly with control.
  • Repeat for your desired number of repetitions.

What are the benefits of the zombie sit-up?

man took shirt off abs holding shirt in gym
Olly / Pexels

Adding weights amplifies your strength and provides the many proven benefits of resistance training, from improving heart health to blood pressure and cholesterol. If you want to get dressed up like a zombie while you do it, there’s no judgment here, and it doesn’t have to be Halloween.

Here are some of the many benefits of zombie sit-ups:

  • Boost core strength, improving your ability to perform daily tasks and functional activities.
  • Build muscle mass and strength.
  • Target your core muscles.
  • Improve your balance, stability, and overall athletic fitness.
  • A stronger core helps your pelvis, lower back, and hip muscles work harmoniously.
  • A solid core also improves your posture, which can reduce pain and tension and improve breathing.

Interestingly, one study of U.S. Army soldiers revealed that including or excluding sit-ups in an exercise regimen didn’t make any difference when it comes to musculoskeletal injuries. In other words, contrary to popular belief, you’re not more likely to get injured by doing sit-ups as long as you do them correctly with proper form, zombie sit-ups included.

Diaphragmatic breathing

Pink breath message
Tim Goedhart / Unsplash

Researchers found that sit-ups are advantageous for respiratory function and strengthening the diaphragm. Performing sit-ups compresses your abdomen, which can positively impact your diaphragm — a major dome-shaped muscle of respiration located just below your lungs. When you inhale, your diaphragm contracts and flattens, and your chest cavity expands. Maybe it’s time to throw some zombie sit-ups in your workout plan.

How to do sit-ups the right way: The classic exercise most people get wrong
Benefits, instructions, what to avoid, and more
Man doing situps with help

Are you trying to get into fitness? Well, one place to start is no-equipment home exercises, and sit-ups are one of the most popular. Many people don’t think many ab exercises are better than sit-ups because of how accessible they are. You just need the ground, your body weight, and maybe a mat. 

However, to reap the benefits of the exercise, you have to learn how to do sit-ups properly. Well, that’s no longer a problem because we’ve laid out everything you need to know. Keep reading to learn how!
What muscles do sit-ups target?

Read more
Effective core workouts: 4 seated ab exercises better than sit-ups
Ditch the sit ups and work your core with these seated ab exercises
Man wearing shorts holding weight doing a seated side twist on an exercise mat in the gym

Sit-ups probably come to mind when considering exercises to target your abs. Some seek the sculpted washboard look, while others want to strengthen these important core muscles. Seated exercises are an excellent choice to mix up your workouts and for those with mobility limitations to continue to get the benefits of exercise. It turns out that some of these seated ab exercises are better than sit-ups and can help strengthen your deeper core muscles and improve balance and coordination. We’ve found the top four seated ab exercises to target your core and sculpt those abs. 

1. Seated L-sits
L-sits involve isometric contraction, where you generate force and static muscle contraction without moving the affected joint or noticeably changing the length of the muscle or muscle group. L-sits work your abs, hip flexors, glutes, quads, triceps, and shoulders. You can perform L-sits on two parallel bars, blocks, or on the floor. You can also use two kettlebells on the floor.

Read more
Can’t do pull ups? You need this simple addition to your workout routine
A man doing pull-ups

There's no doubt that a pull-up is one of the most challenging exercises to master. Not only does a pull-up require a strong upper body, but it also requires grip strength and core stability. Even for people who regularly do killer back exercises at the gym, a pull-up is a different type of motion than that of many strength training exercises -- making it difficult even for those with a strong back. However, with time, patience, and dedication, anyone can master the pull-up.

There are many approaches to pull-up training, such as using an assisted pull-up machine or performing negative reps. Ultimately, a combination of techniques and exercises can help your body gradually get used to pull-ups and improve over time. Using a pull-up band is a great way for beginners of any skill level to start practicing a pull-up motion. Here's how.

Read more