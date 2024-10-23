 Skip to main content
Nordic walking is trending – Here’s why you should mix up your walking routine

Burn more calories and engage more muscles with this interesting walking activity

Basking in the beauty of the great outdoors and getting some exercise helps you feel more refreshed, elevates your mood, and provides health benefits. Nordic walking is a popular fitness trend that engages more muscles and burns more calories compared to traditional walking, so it’s a great way to switch up your walking routine and try something different. Research reveals that compared to brisk walking, Nordic walking was more effective at boosting aerobic capacity and reducing blood pressure and resting heart rate. If you’re wondering what Nordic walking is and its benefits, read on for your questions answered.

What is Nordic walking?

Similar to the poles you use with cross-country skiing, Nordic walking involves walking while holding specially designed poles that you use to propel yourself forward. This activity originated in Finland and remains a common activity today, especially in certain parts of Europe. It began as a summer dry-land training method for cross-country skiers before becoming a popular exercise that’s now picking up more steam in the U.S.

You stand upright with the poles by your sides. Try to make sure you’re holding the poles at a comfortable height, engage your core, and push off using the poles as you walk forward.

How are Nordic poles different from ski poles?

Nordic walking poles are shorter than ski poles and have secure straps you can hold on to. You use the angled rubber at the bottom end of the pole to help you push off from the ground and lengthen your walking stride, which also helps accelerate your pace and better engage muscles in your chest, core, arms, and shoulders.

What are the benefits of Nordic walking?

Here are some of the many advantages of Nordic walking:

  • Engage more muscles and burn more calories compared to traditional walking.
  • Support weight loss by burning more calories and getting your body moving.
  • Enhance your aerobic capacity and reduce your blood pressure and resting heart rate.
  • Work your upper body by incorporating your arms and shoulders, which could also improve your cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength. 
  • Interesting research suggests that Nordic walking might be even more beneficial than regular walking when it comes to improving your sleep quality.
  • Boost your mood and spend time in nature.
  • Visit somewhere new for a fresh perspective and a change of scenery.

Tips to start Nordic walking

Try to keep in mind that not using the correct form could lead to pain, strain, and issues with your elbows, shoulders, or wrists. If you’re still working on your balance, it’s especially important that you’re walking on smooth terrain without loose rocks or roots that could trip you up. Ask your doctor, healthcare provider, or physical therapist if you’re not sure if you should try Nordic walking.

Once you’ve developed your technique, you’ll start really getting the benefits of this walking style. Research has shown that Nordic walking raises oxygen consumption levels and heart rate the same as jogging but with less impact on your joints.

