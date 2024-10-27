 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

This is why lunges are popular in the fitness world — try these variations

Fine-tune your balance and stability and feel the burn in your quads with these lunge variations

By
man doing lunge exercise with resistance band indoors
Astock Productions / Adobe Stock

Fitness trainers everywhere will always recommend lunges because it’s an elite exercise with plenty of interesting variations to try. You might see people performing lunges in the gym, the park, or other places since you don’t need any equipment. Adding weights increases the challenge and helps you develop further strength and stamina. Let’s look at the benefits of lunges and the best variations to try for an effective workout routine.

What are lunges?

sign on ground in red saying lunges with illustration
Nellie Adamyan / Unsplash

The lunge is a body resistance exercise where you position one leg forward with your knee bent and your front foot flat on the floor. Your other leg is positioned behind. Athletes, yogis, weight trainers, and others incorporate lunges into their training schedule because it’s a highly effective exercise for targeting your leg muscles.

Recommended Videos

What are the benefits of lunges?

tanned man wering blue shorts blue sneakers doing dumbbell lunge shirtless-unsplash
Salah Pictures / Unsplash

The following are the many benefits of lunges:

  • Work your major leg muscles like your quads, hamstrings, and calves.
  • Work your glutes and major stabilizing muscles in your hips and core.
  • A stronger core helps reduce your risk of injury.
  • It’s an excellent conditioning exercise for sports involving lunging movements, such as basketball, soccer, and tennis.
  • Research reveals lunges improve balance and muscle strength in the legs.
  • Researchers concluded that weighted lunges activate the glutes more than weighted squats.
  • Enhance your overall stability in nearly every lower-body joint, including in your hips, ankles, feet, and knees.
  • Enhance your athletic performance and hip flexibility by bringing your hip joint through the full range of motion.
  • Reduce your risk of certain muscular imbalances.

The best lunge variations to try

man and woman performing lunges in gym holding medicine ball
Julia Larson / Pexels

Lunges are best added to circuits, warm-ups, leg days, yoga, and weighted workouts. The best lunges for you depend on variables like your individual strength, mobility, and joint limitations. 

Here are our top five lunge variations to try:

Reverse lunge

Related

The reverse lunge might be a little easier on the knees for some people because you can reduce anterior knee stress when stepping backward. You’ll also get higher muscle activation in your glutes and quads with the reverse lunge compared to the traditional lunge.

side lunge
Anna Shvets / Pexels

Pendulum lunge

With the pendulum lunge, you keep one foot firmly on the ground while alternating your opposite leg between a forward and reverse lunge. You can hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms down by your sides to make it more challenging. It’s a great choice for runners.

Walking lunge

Up the ante with the walking lunge, which is a killer move for fine-tuning your balance. You have to stand on one leg and shift your weight and your whole body position forward to your other leg.

man doing barbell lunge outside brick wall
Anete Lusina / Pexels

Barbell lunge

For those looking to ramp up muscle building, you can try a barbell lunge, which challenges your torso stability and strength. Always make sure you’re using the appropriate weight that still allows you to maintain proper form.

Forward lunge

The forward lunge has been proven to enhance sprinting ability and hamstring strength, so it’s always worthwhile for runners and athletes looking to support their training. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
What’s the difference between circuit training and the popular HIIT?
You'll level up your athletic performance whether you choose circuit training or HIIT
Man doing jumping jacks outside

Circuit training has always been popular, and there's also a buzz in the fitness world about high-intensity interval training, or HIIT. You might wonder about the key differences between these two killer workouts, and which is best to help you reach your goals. Both are effective and time-efficient ways to move your body and muscles and improve your strength and overall athletic performance. That being said, there are some key differences to keep in mind. 
What is HIIT?

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is where you perform short bursts of intense exercise followed by specifically timed rest periods or periods of low-intensity activity. HIIT usually involves full-body compound exercises that raise your heart rate higher. You’ll only rest as much as you absolutely have to in order to power through the next round. 

Read more
How to get the classic V-taper look
Add these exercises to your training schedule to develop the muscular superhero V-shape
fit man lat pulldown shirtless

You all know the V-taper look. It's the familiar and desirable sculpted physique with large, strong shoulders, a broad chest, washboard abs, and a toned core. Even the lapels on men's suits are designed to taper in a way that complements an athletic man’s upper body. From bodybuilders and Greek statues to distinguished gentlemen, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts, the V-taper look has been sought-after for years. Since a great deal of dedication and discipline is necessary to develop this look, there’s also an air of appreciation and admiration for those who actually achieve it. Here’s the down-low on how to get the V-taper look, the importance of nutrition and body fat composition, and the best exercises to add to your training program.
What is the V-taper look?

The V-taper look refers to a muscular, strong, and defined physique. The V refers to the inverted triangle, or V-shape, of the upper body where a broad, wide upper back, shoulders, and traps taper down to a narrowing of the torso and waist with strong, sculpted abdominal muscles. Some experts believe that the V-taper look might be appealing on a psychological level because it signifies fertility, strength, and good genetics (there's a reason most superheroes have the V-taper look). In the fitness world, it’s the visual gold standard of athleticism and masculinity that exemplifies the desirable proportions and symmetry of the upper body.
Building a strong foundation

Read more
Zone 2 cardio: Everything you need to know
You don't have to do high-intensity cardio to see results; here's why you should give zone 2 cardio a try
man riding bike bicycle with helmet on cycling outdoors blue sky

A cardio workout doesn’t always have to be high-intensity and take you to the point of exhaustion to get the type of results that you are looking for. Low-intensity cardio can improve cardiovascular health and blood flow, help you build stamina and stronger muscles, and more. Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise that’s making waves in the fitness world as more exercise enthusiasts recognize the benefits of this low-intensity workout. What is zone 2 cardio anyway? How can you incorporate it into your training schedule? Read on for a guide to everything you need to know about zone 2 cardio. 
What is zone 2 cardio?

Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise where your heart rate remains in zone 2. The ‘zone 2’ refers to the five-zone system of heart rate training:

Read more