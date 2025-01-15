 Skip to main content
How many steps should you walk a day to reduce symptoms of depression? New study

We often hear about 10,000 steps a day. What does the new research show?

Man walking outside with coat in nature
Tamar Willoughby / Pexels

Research highlights how exercise boosts mood and prompts the release of feel-good endorphins. Previous studies have shown that physical activity can help reduce the symptoms of depression and other psychological conditions. We also know that exercise reduces levels of stress hormones.

Walking is one way to get your body moving, and there’s also plenty of research on how walking can improve your health and wellness. Walking is a form of movement that simply involves putting one foot in front of the other, and it’s usually more preferable and accessible for many people. Recently, researchers wanted to know how many steps you should walk per day to reduce the symptoms of depression and to help you live longer. We often hear about 10,000 steps a day. What does the new research show? Let’s take a look.

The study

Man walking on the beach
Dajana Reci / Pexels

In the study published in Jama Network Open, researchers analyzed 33 different studies involving 100,000 people. The study participants wore pedometers to measure their step counts. They were divided into three groups:

  • Low step count — Less than 7,000 steps per day.
  • Moderate step count — Between 7,000 and 10,000 steps per day.
  • High step count — 10,000 steps per day or more.

Participants filled out questionnaires about their mental health. Researchers considered factors like BMI or body mass index, smoking, and diet.

The results

Man in suit pants walking up stairs
Marus Cirpaci / Pexels

These are the results:

  • Participants who managed 7,000 steps per day were 31% less likely to suffer from symptoms of depression.
  • Doing 10,000 steps per day didn’t provide any further benefits regarding depression or mortality risk.
  • The intensity or walking pace didn’t make a difference, as long as people got 7,000 steps daily.

The takeaway

man walking his dog husky
Ninobur / Pexels

While we keep hearing about getting your 10,000 steps in per day, this new research shows that 7,000 steps are enough to help reduce the symptoms of depression. If you can’t manage the popular 10,000, it seems 7,000 could be the new sweet spot. Tracking your steps is easier with the advent of fitness trackers and wearables. If you’d prefer a gentler stroll over a power walk, this research shows consistency matters more than intensity.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Does exercise sharpen your memory? How long do the benefits last? New research
Does working out the day before improve your memory the following day?
A man doing leg swings

Most of us have forgotten where we put our phones or car keys or what we ate for dinner last night. We’ve walked into a room and wondered why we even walked in there in the first place. A sharper memory helps us retain the information we’ve learned and remember what’s important. We’re always hearing about this superfood or this special drink or supplement that can boost memory, and we wonder if there’s any merit to many of these claims. 

With all the benefits of exercise, from lowering blood pressure to perking up your mood, researchers wanted to explore if exercise could boost memory and how long these benefits last. If working out is effective, how many hours or days do those short-term cognitive benefits last? Does working out the day before improve your memory the following day? Let’s look at the new research.
The study

Read more
How many pushups should I do in a day for optimal results?
The correct number of pushups depends on the person and their fitness goals
man working with remote personal trainer doing virtual exercise class at home working out yoga plank push up.

The classic pushup is a tried-and-true bodyweight exercise that strengthens your upper body and enhances your stability. The saying “get down and give me 20” is well-known for a reason because the pushup is a superior benchmark of physical fitness. We’ve all seen pushups in plenty of military drills and high-intensity workout circuits.

There are different variations of pushups, and if you’re like me, you might wonder how many pushups should I do in a day? How many daily pushups will optimize my fitness? Interestingly,a survey conducted by fitness coaching blog Gymless reveals that 53.8% of adults in the United States can’t perform more than 10 consecutive pushups, with 17.4% reporting being able to perform between six and 10 in a row. 

Read more
When should you take creatine to optimize muscle growth? Here’s the science
Does supplementing creatine really help your muscles swell? When should you take it?
Man drinking a protein shake

Creatine remains one of the most talked about supplements in the fitness world when it comes to boosting muscle mass and aiding muscle recovery. Some take it before workouts, and others take it after workouts or first thing in the morning. It's been on the top supplement list of athletes and fitness professionals for decades.

Creatine has remained popular for so long, probably because of its multitude of evidence-based benefits, including lowering blood sugar and increasing muscle mass and strength. Most researchers and fitness professionals believe creatine is a safe and effective supplement when taken properly. Let’s look at the science on the benefits of creatine and the best time to take this supplement to optimize muscle growth.
What is creatine?

Read more