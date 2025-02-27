 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Could you run a marathon in crocs? What’s the fastest finishing time?

Do crocs slow you down?

By
man wearing crocs
ThePlanetSpeaks / Pexels

Recently, we’ve heard of runners crossing the finish line in carbon-plated sandals and running shoes. I was impressed when I heard about barefoot Bobby, who ran a marathon and races of varying distances with naked feet. Runners are getting creative and conjuring up all sorts of ideas, from no shoes to Crocs. Recently, an Australian runner headed off to the races in a pair of Crocs — the widely known versatile foam shoe. 

Crossing the finish line in Crocs

marathon runner in crocs
Dan Camac / Marathon Photos Live

At the Cadbury Marathon in Tasmania, Australia, Dan Camac became the first runner to break the two-hour and 50-minute mark in a pair of Crocs. He completed the marathon with a recorded time of 2:49:21, wearing vibrant yellow Crocs. 

Recommended Videos

The young runner from Adelaide, Australia, was searching for a new challenge and already owned a pair, so why not? Before Camac slipped on his Crocs and sped off, software engineer Kevin Leimkuhler set the previous world record and ran the New York City marathon in Crocs with a finishing time of two hours and 51 minutes.

Related

Do Crocs slow you down?

crocs on grass
Wolrider / Pexels

Interestingly, Camac was confident he would smash that world record, and he did. Even so, we have to wonder if wearing Crocs slows you down. We don’t have enough evidence or data to come to a clear conclusion about that yet, and most runners choose not to wear them, but we can look at Camac’s experience. 

His previous marathon best was 2:34, which is slower than his Croc-wearing finishing time of 2:49:21. Every minute makes a difference for marathon runners, and for Camac, he claimed sporting those Crocs “sucked” and that he was “fading at the end”. 

Even if you’re not a fan of the appearance of those unique shoes, Crocs have several benefits, including being cushiony, lightweight, and breathable. That being said, unless you’re trying to set an interesting world record, if you’re looking for footwear for your next marathon, you might consider other options. Plus, while many love their trusty Crocs, some fashion gurus say they should be left in the past.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How many minutes of daily exercise lowers heart disease risk? Here’s the science
This study brings good news for busy people limited on time.
Man doing skull crushers exercise with dumbbells close up on bench

The three main risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. According to the CDC, around half, or 47%, of the people in the United States have at least one of these three risk factors. Other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also increase the risk, including an unhealthy diet, excessive alcohol use, and physical inactivity. On the other hand, previous research reveals how certain lifestyle factors, such as consuming a healthier diet and getting sufficient exercise, can lower your risk and improve your heart health. 

In a recent study, researchers wanted to explore how many minutes of daily exercise lowers heart disease risk. Let’s delve into the research.
The study

Read more
Does the timing of your workout affect insulin sensitivity? Here’s the research
This is good news for the sunset runners and those who like to work out later in the day.
man running outside grey clouds on road

When you eat sugar, your pancreas releases insulin — the digestive hormone that scuttles sugar into your cells to keep your blood sugar levels stable. Insulin helps prevent dangerously high blood sugar levels.

Insulin sensitivity involves how responsive your cells are to insulin. Your cells have insulin receptors, and with the condition of low insulin sensitivity or insulin resistance, the cells become more resistant, and your body becomes less responsive to insulin. Reducing insulin resistance can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your blood sugar. Researchers decided to explore how the timing and intensity of workouts affect insulin sensitivity, with interesting results.
The research

Read more
Here’s why fitness buffs are building glutes with the Bulgarian split squat
The Bulgarian split squat is a timeless move that's always worth adding to your leg day workout routine.
Man in gym with shorts doing Bulgarian split squat exercise in gym

Building glutes, or shall we say sculpting the derriere, is as popular as building biceps, triceps, and abs. Some of my favorite glute-growing exercises are the classic glute bridge, the kingly goblet squat, the humble cable kickback, and, of course, the Bulgarian split squat. Fitness buffs are still raving about the benefits and derriere-sculpting power of this squat variation. Let’s look at the benefits and tips to master your form.
What is the Bulgarian split squat?

The Bulgarian split squat is a variation of the traditional squat exercise where your legs are in a lunge position, and your back foot is elevated. With single-leg split squats, one foot will be forward and the other behind you as you squat down into the lunge position. Your back foot is raised off the ground on a platform, sturdy chair, or bench.

Read more