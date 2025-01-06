11 high-protein smoothie recipes to support your fitness goals

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chocolate peanut butter protein boost Tropical mango recovery smoothie Green power protein smoothie Berry blast protein smoothie Cinnamon roll protein shake Coffee protein energy smoothie Strawberry oatmeal protein smoothie Almond blueberry protein smoothie Pumpkin spice protein smoothie Mocha protein smoothie Vanilla chia protein smoothie Frequently asked questions

As a workout enthusiast, I am in the gym multiple days a week. While exercise is essential for gaining muscle and losing fat, nutrition can make the biggest difference when it comes to hitting my fitness goals. High-protein smoothies can be a quick and easy way to fuel my body post-workout.

If you are also looking for some delicious smoothie options to enjoy after a workout or just as a meal replacement, keep reading for 11 high-protein smoothie recipes you can give a try!

Recommended Videos

Chocolate peanut butter protein boost

This one is a rich and indulgent smoothie that is perfect for a post-workout treat. It is packed with protein and healthy fats to refuel your muscles.

Ingredients

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon natural peanut butter

1 frozen banana

1 teaspoon cacao powder (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and serve immediately.

Tropical mango recovery smoothie

This vibrant smoothie blends tropical flavors to recharge your energy and support muscle repair.

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup coconut water

1/2 cup frozen mango chunks

1/2 cup pineapple chunks

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve chilled.

Green power protein smoothie

This smoothie is nutrient-packed, as it contains greens, protein, and healthy fats to keep you energized.

Ingredients

1 scoop unflavored or vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup spinach leaves

1/2 avocado

1/2 green apple, chopped

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Enjoy immediately.

Berry blast protein smoothie

If you’re a fan of berries, this sweet and tangy smoothie is loaded with antioxidants and protein and perfect for you.

Ingredients

1 scoop berry or vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and serve.

Cinnamon roll protein shake

This cinnamon roll shake is a guilt-free smoothie inspired by your favorite dessert, perfect for breakfast or post-workout.

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 frozen banana

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until creamy. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon and serve.

Coffee protein energy smoothie

Fuel your morning with a caffeine kick and a boost of protein by giving this coffee smoothie a try.

Ingredients

1 scoop chocolate or vanilla protein powder

1/2 cup brewed coffee, cooled

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 frozen banana

1 teaspoon cocoa powder (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately for a refreshing start to your day.

Strawberry oatmeal protein smoothie

Try this hearty and nutritious smoothie that doubles as a meal replacement.

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1/4 cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and thick. Serve immediately.

Almond blueberry protein smoothie

This one is a creamy and antioxidant-rich smoothie that will keep you full and energized.

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth. Serve chilled.

Pumpkin spice protein smoothie

A seasonal favorite packed with protein and warm spices, the pumpkin spice smoothie supplies a fall twist on your usual protein shake.

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice blend

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy.

Mocha protein smoothie

This smoothie is a decadent yet healthy blend of coffee and chocolate flavors for a protein-packed treat.

Ingredients

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1/2 cup brewed coffee, cooled

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 frozen banana

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Vanilla chia protein smoothie

Try this creamy and filling smoothie rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 frozen banana

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Ice cubes (as needed)

Method

Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy.

Frequently asked questions

What can I put in my smoothie for protein?

To boost protein content in your smoothie, include ingredients like protein powder (whey or plant-based), Greek yogurt, silken tofu, cottage cheese, nut butter, chia seeds, hemp seeds, or unsweetened almond milk. These options add flavor and nutrients, supporting muscle recovery and helping you stay energized throughout the day.

What is the best protein for smoothies?

The best protein for smoothies depends on your goals and preferences. Whey protein is ideal for muscle recovery, while plant-based powders like pea or hemp is better for vegans. Greek yogurt or cottage cheese adds creaminess and natural protein. For whole-food options, try chia seeds or silken tofu.

Is it OK to drink protein smoothies every day?

Drinking protein smoothies daily is generally fine if they complement a balanced diet. Ensure they don’t replace whole meals consistently and include varied, nutritious ingredients. According to an NIH study, one serving of an “optimized smoothie provides approximately 23% protein, 27% dietary fiber of the recommended daily values and provides approximately 74 kcal per 100 ml of smoothie.” Adjust your smoothies based on your fitness goals, dietary needs, and overall lifestyle for optimal benefits.