Best Apple Watch Deals for March 2022

Why Buy

Stylish look

Perfect for receiving notifications

Extensive activity tracking

Tracks heart rhythm

The Apple Watch SE is the ideal Apple Watch for those looking to save cash while still gaining the main features that the Apple Watch range provides. It looks pretty great with a 40mm display, which means you can clearly see everything that goes on via its many different features. At its simplest, it offers notifications that you would ordinarily need your phone to see. You can see alerts like calendar appointments, reminders, and even a heads-up on if your food delivery is on the way. You can also use it to take calls or reply to texts right from your wrist, saving the need to pull your phone out. In addition, it’s an ideal health and fitness aid.

That’s because it will track your workouts and daily activities. The Apple Watch SE tracks your daily steps, how many flights of stairs you’ve trekked, calorie burn, and more. However, it’s also best suited for when you work out. You can track a range of activities, from your walks and runs to your strength training, yoga, or even tai chi. In all cases, the Apple Watch SE collates all that information together so you can see how you’re improving over the weeks and months. An extensive reward program helps motivate you, too.

Elsewhere, the Apple Watch SE is smart enough to monitor some potential health issues. It’s able to give you a heads-up on if your heart rate is suddenly high or low. It also detects any irregular heart rhythms, sending you a notification if something is wrong. While it isn’t a replacement for dedicated medical equipment, it could be a great early warning system if you do have a problem with your health. Stylish and practical, it’s a smartwatch you’ll wonder how you lived without.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm
Why Buy

Why Buy

Great always-on Retina display

Crack-resistant display

Measures blood-oxygen levels

ECG app

If you can afford it, buy the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm. It’s a premium device that offers the most features possible right now on an Apple Watch. It has that same stylish look we’ve all grown to love about Apple’s smartwatches with a slightly bigger display than before courtesy of its 41mm display. That display is more than just larger — it’s an always-on Retina display so you can always see what’s going on, giving you a more watch-like experience.

In addition, it has nearly 20% more screen area than its predecessor — the Apple Watch Series 6 — so you can see everything much more clearly and easily. The display is also Apple’s most crack-resistant front crystal yet, so it’s a touch more robust than previously. It also offers IP6X dust resistance and a swim-proof design that’s capable of keeping up with you all day long, no matter what you get up to.

Besides all that, the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm is as smart as you would expect. It will track all your notifications as well as monitor all your activities, giving you great insight into how well you’re performing throughout the day. It also has a blood-oxygen monitor and an ECG app that tracks your heart rate and looks for any abnormalities such as a sudden high or low heart rate. Other features include the ability to sync all your favorite music and podcasts to your Apple Watch, saving you the need to look at your phone too often. You can even use it to pay for goods with Apple Pay support.

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm
Why Buy

Why Buy

Large display

Great look

Extensive tracking features

Robust design

The Apple Watch Series 7 45mm is the ultimate Apple Watch right now. It has everything going for it, from great looks, useful features, and a robust design that can handle a busy lifestyle. Even better, if you have a larger wrist than most or you simply need to be able to see things more clearly, this is the smartwatch for you. That’s thanks to its sizeable 45mm always-on Retina display. It looks fantastic, offering 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 6. That makes it far easier to see and use than other smartwatches if you hate to have to squint at what you’re seeing.

That display is also Apple’s most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch. In conjunction, it offers IP6X dust resistance along with a swim-proof design, so you can use it in the pool as well as in dusty environments. It’s far more robust than the average Apple Watch before it so you don’t have to worry about being as delicate with it.

Alongside all that, the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm is super smart. Of course, it keeps an eye on your notifications coming from your phone, but it does way more than just that. It also helps you measure your blood-oxygen levels thanks to a powerful sensor and app that gives you fairly accurate readings. In addition, you can use its ECG app to check your heart rate at any time and anywhere, giving you some great peace of mind. It also sends notifications any time you experience high or low heart rate, right down to a ping if your heart rhythm suddenly becomes irregular. Throw in extensive activity tracking, mindfulness features, and the ability to pay instantly using Apple Pay, and you’ll wonder how you lived without this fantastic smartwatch.

