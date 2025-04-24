How tennis star Ben Shelton stays hydrated on and off the court

Table of Contents Table of Contents How (and why) he uses Thorne’s Daily Electrolyte Powder Choosing a trustworthy brand for electrolytes When to drink electrolyte powder Why hydration matters Staying hydrated while traveling

American tennis star Ben Shelton has been using Thorne products for a long time, even before he turned pro in 2022. Recently, Ben has started using Thorne’s newest sports performance product, single-use Daily Electrolytes. Available in three flavors —Watermelon, Mango Limeade, and Blood Orange —Thorne’s Daily Electrolyte sticks make staying hydrated easy for Shelton, both on and off the court.

Shelton began playing tennis at age 10, clinching the 2021 NCAA men’s team title for the University of Florida and the 2022 NCAA singles title before turning pro in June 2022. As he continues along his career as a top athlete, Shelton prioritizes hydration to fuel his performance. I spoke with Shelton to discuss all things related to hydration, from how he uses Thorne’s Daily Electrolytes to the importance of staying hydrated. Here’s what he shared.

How (and why) he uses Thorne’s Daily Electrolyte Powder

Unlike many brand partnerships and sponsorships, the relationship between Thorne and Ben Shelton naturally occurred. Shelton had been using various Thorne products as part of his fitness and wellness routine over the years, especially since he turned pro in 2022. “There were a ot synergies between me and the product,” says Shelton. “I’ve always known Thorne was safe for me and was helping both my performance and my health in real time.”

Shelton enjoys being the face of Thorne’s latest campaign, especially since he’s so passionate about the product and uses it daily. For me, knowing I love the company and its management makes it even better. The exposure and brand association are also great, and I’m really happy we could make this campaign happen,” he says.

Choosing a trustworthy brand for electrolytes

Though Shelton is a big fan of Thorne’s electrolyte powder, he stresses the importance of choosing a high-quality and trustworthy brand for all supplements. “For me, [choosing a trustworthy brand for products I consume is] one of the most important things – in today’s crazy world, a small slip-up or miss can cost you your career and livelihood,” he says.

“Knowing all of the Thorne products I take are safe and certified is a huge relief and a weight off my shoulders. It’s a burden that we as athletes have to deal with every day – keeping our bodies clean and watching what we’re putting in our bodies. Knowing that there’s a company out there that has products safe for athletes like me helps me a ton mentally,” says Shelton. In addition to the Daily Electrolytes, Ben also uses Thorne’s Creatine, Beta-Alanine-SR, and Magnesium Bisglycinate as part of his supplement routine.

When to drink electrolyte powder

As for Thorne’s Daily Electrolytes, Shelton enjoys the watermelon flavor the most. “I use the Daily Electrolytes in everyday life, whether I’m practicing, training, or in matches. The great thing about Daily Electrolytes is that you don’t have to be a high-performance athlete or professional to use or benefit from them. It’s great for the recreational athlete or “gym-bro” too. I love it when there’s a product I use that works for me, but can also work for everyone.

During our discussion, I also asked Shelton to share how and when he incorporates Thorne Daily Electrolyte Powder into his routine, both on and off the court. “I have less of it during practice/training or around the house. I have the most energy during matches, which tend to be the most strenuous and longest periods of exertion. That’s the time it’s most important for me – I couldn’t live without it. The other times I take them, it’s more just giving me that 1% boost,” he shares.

On a match day, Shelton has one bottle of water with Daily Electrolytes between his warm-up and when he starts training. On the court, he’ll take four to five packets of electrolytes throughout the competition and alternate that with regular water to prevent electrolyte imbalances.

Why hydration matters

For fitness enthusiasts and athletes, proper hydration goes a long way in supporting performance during activity. Shelton stresses the importance of hydration on the court. “When playing an endurance sport that can last up to 4 and a half hours, especially at the grand slams when you’re playing five sets, hydration is very important. In certain places where we play, it’s pushing 100 degrees – those are times where it really becomes evident if you’re hydrated or dehydrated. If cramping from dehydration comes into play, it’s a nightmare for every athlete – it’s something that’s always in the back of every athlete’s mind,” says Shelton.

Staying hydrated while traveling

Hydration is still equally as important when Shelton travels for matches as it is when he’s on the court. “I definitely drink more water on the days I travel,” he says. I might have one packet of Daily Electrolytes, but I’m a little heavier on the water when I’m not sweating. Once I arrive at my destination and training begins, that’s when my electrolyte intake will really increase. That’s my routine, I don’t have a perfect science, but that’s what has worked for me.”

