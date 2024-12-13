Suits actor gets comfy off set with Velvet by Graham Spencer

As we all finish binge-watching our favorite Harvey Specter moments as we get ready for the Suits spin-off, we find ourselves reminded of the impeccable fashion we fell in love with on the series. Women marveled over Jessica Pearson’s sensational dress and heel combinations. And us men, we learned the value of the power suit from Specter. Now that we have a new LA version of the series (Suits LA) starring Stephen Amell, we can start thinking about the style again, only with a West Coast twist. However, there is another angle to Suits LA‘s style: the offset collaboration with a different actor. Bryan Greenberg is tackling this new series with the former Arrow actor, and he has put together a new collection. The Velvet x Bryan Greenberg capsule shows off how style isn’t reserved for the suit and tie.

Staying relaxed offset

We remember Bryan Greenberg from one of the most underrated 2000s movies, The Perfect Score (which starred pre-MCU Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson). He was the laidback friend who kept the overachieving friend (Evans) grounded. In Suits LA, we don’t know much about his character yet, but we can imagine he won’t be too laid back if the series is similar to the original. That means Greenberg will need to find his laid-back time off-set. The three-piece capsule from Velvet by Graham Spencer includes a long-sleeve tee, short-sleeve tee, and a sweatshirt with the comfort you expect from the brand while still having the elevated details that make them quintessentially LA.

“It was an honor to design looks that resonate with my own lifestyle; I incorporated subtle details into these pieces, like the elbow patch and contrast stitching on the SLATER long-sleeve tee. I also went with a vintage-inspired heavier-weight cotton, which makes it super durable,” Greenberg said.

Velvet x Bryan Greenberg