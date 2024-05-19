 Skip to main content
If you’re a fan of cycling, then you’ll love this new Tudor watch

Tudor releases watch to commemorate Giro d'Italia

On May 4, the Giro d’Italia kicked off, with cyclists embarking on a challenging (a simple word for the mind-boggling, grueling race) journey that spans 3,400 kilometers across 21 stages. It started in Venaria Reale and will conclude on May 26 in the land of pasta and pizza, Rome. The Giro d’Italia has an incredibly long history dating all the way back to 1909, but this year promises an entirely modern update with the addition of the Tudor Pro Cycling Team. Naturally, the Tudor watches has introduced a new timepiece to commemorate what is their first Grand Tour.

The Pelagos FXD Chrono Tudor Pro Cycling Team Edition, a watch so sturdy it can certainly handle the long name, might look familiar to fans of the brand, as it looks just like the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chronograph Alinghi Red Bull edition from last year. However, as is true of the brand, this Tudor watch embraces some technical specifications that make it perfect for the sport it represents.

The Pelagos FXD Chrono Tudor Pro Cycling Team Edition

The Pelagos FXD Chrono Tudor Pro Cycling Team Edition features a medium-size 43mm matte carbon casing, an automatic chronograph mechanism, and a black dial accentuated with flashes of red to represent the signature colors of Tudor watches and what are the colors of the Tudor Pro Cycling Team; this aesthetic also extends to the black, fabric strap.

Of course, anyone who plans on using this for cycling will want to know all the bells and whistles, which means a fixed 60-minute bezel and a special tachymeter scale calibrated for cycling speeds, which means riders can calculate their average velocity over a specified distance; this is clearly tailored to those who race bikes rather than cars. The tachymeter scale is positioned along the outer edges of the dial meaning cyclists can easily see it even at high speeds. Red rings with white numerals are featured with “units per hour” text, and the innermost circle offers biking-specific speeds with just a quick glance.

This Tudor watch is powered by the MT5813, an automatic 4Hz movement that is derived from the Breitling B01, and has a 70-hour power reserve. It includes essential features like timekeeping, a date display at the 6 o’clock window, and a max 45-minute chronograph measure. Not a brand to just make it through with average grades, the MT5813 not only upholds the COSC certification but surpasses the industry standards with an accuracy of -2 to +4 seconds per day.

How much will the Pelagos FXD Chrono Tudor Pro Cycling Team Edition cost?

Being that it’s the official timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia, and Tudor has had its own pro-cycling team since 2022, adding a watch into the equation was almost inevitable. For fans of the Pelagos, it does seem a bit strange that a watch once considered the pinnacle of a diving instrument would now be assuming a dual role as part of the brand’s sporting ventures as well (especially with the lowered water resistance from 200m to 100m.) The carbon case is exceptionally lightweight, and inspired by the fastest bikes in the world made from carbon fiber, so for cyclists in need of a watch, this one is certainly for you.

The Pelagos FXD Chrono Tudor Pro Cycling Team Edition is not limited and can be bought on the Tudor website for 5 390EUR.

