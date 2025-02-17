Tobe Nwigwe and Reebok’s latest collaboration is steeped in culture

While many collaborations take inspiration from specific trends or designs, the latest Reebok partnership takes its form by celebrating culture and rich history. Along with Tobe Nwigwe, Reebok has unveiled a new reimagined sneaker that combines culture and classic design. This collaborative sneaker is more than another footwear option in two contrasting hues. Using one of Reebok’s heritage silhouettes as a base, this modern reiteration is a colorful cultural statement that will become a beloved design. Besides the significance of the details, the sneaker has a unique shape that contrasts with many of Reebok’s more recent releases. With an overall unique design, this collaboration will become a staple for the brand this year.

Tobe Nwigwe x Reebok Chukwu OTU

Based on the classic Reebok Preseason 94, the newest Chukwu OTU is a collaborative design that adds plenty of cultural significance and modern details to its creation. Beginning with the name “Chukwu,” an Igbo term for God, Nwigwe used his spiritual beliefs and Nigerian heritage to embody his design. “OTU” is another Igbo term for “One,” giving the sneaker a cultural meaning from the beginning. Another detail that pays homage to Nwigwe is the distinct use of mint green as one of the colorways and an accent detail for the black hue. Since 2020, Nwigwe has utilized the hue to capture his creative journey and perseverance. This sneaker, crafted with hairy suede, nubuck, and textile materials, is full of statement details that come together. Complete with a side zipper and intricate lacing system, the sneaker is more than just its outward appearance. Set to be released on February 21 via Reebok’s website for $200, this sneaker is a testament to Nwigwe’s creative expression and culture.