Reebok and OBEY unite for the ultimate streetwear design

Reebok and OBEY announce new collection

green leather sneakers with red insole
Reebok / Reebok

Inspired by classic and modern sports silhouettes, Reebok has turned to streetwear brand OBEY to cocreate the ultimate streetwear collection. In recent years, Reebok has brought retro sneakers and designs back into the mainstream, making them some of the latest “it” pieces. In this new collection, Reebok adds some edge to the design of their typically classic footwear. Both brands have utilized this collection to hone in on their self-expression and empowerment beliefs to create pieces every rebel will want to own. In this new partnership, both brands have announced three new sneakers that are as distinct and unique as their intended wearers. 

OBEY x Reebok FW24

white sneaker Reebok OBEY
Reebok / Reebok

As part of their Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, the two brands have announced three new footwear options for the ideal streetwear touch. The first pair in the collection, the OBEY x Reebok BB450, is a burgundy premium leather that takes after some of Reebok’s classic basketball sneakers. In the BB450, both brands opted for suede accents, speed hook eyelets, premium leather lining, and a branded sock liner and hangtag. Sticking to the trending seasonal colors, the second option comes in the dark green OBEY x Reebok Club C 85. The Club C 85 features premium leather, metal lace eyelets, black laces, and OBEY’s window box logo. This sneaker finds its inspiration from the brand’s iconic tennis sneaker. 

The brands are also releasing the OBEY x Reebok Premier Road Plus VI as their third footwear option, which takes after the retro road runner. This sneaker is crafted using a mesh textile base with suede overlays. Also included in this design are a rubber toe cap, speed lacing, and DMXRide technology that provides extra comfort and cushion. Along with these three options, the collection will include various clothing options that pair perfectly with your new shoes. This street-style collection will be available via Reebok’s web store and selected retailers beginning December 4 at 10 AM EST.

