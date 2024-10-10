 Skip to main content
The North Face celebrates three decades of the HMLYN with a new, improved parka

30 years of an icon reimagined for every day use

Man wearing The North Face
The North Face

The North Face has never backed down from a challenge. As a matter of fact, the entire premise behind The North Face is to steam headlong into a challenge the moment you see it. If you want proof of that, just look at their name. The northern most face of a mountain is colder. It is darker. It is subject to more ice and more rock fall. To put it simply, The North Face named themselves after the toughest climb on a mountain in 1966 and has spent the last six decades attempting to outfit every climber attempting to meet a challenge with the best exploration gear on the market. For the last half of that six decades, they have had a secret weapon. The North Face HMLYN Parka celebrates the 30th anniversary with a new and reimagined version, perfect for 2024.

New and improved for 2024

Man wearing The North Face Expedition System
The North Face

The FW24 HMLYN Parka comes into 2024 retooled to withstand the coldest days, no matter if you are headed to the summit or to the office. Its iconic silhouette has been updated with modern design and features, making it more updated and streamlined, transforming it from a high alpine piece to an everyday essential.

Along with the usual refinements, the newest version of the icon comes with 600 fill goose down that offers warmth yet remains extremely compressible, an adjustable, three-piece hood with an internal drawcord with cord locks, and partially-encased-elastic cuffs with adjustable hook-and-loop cuff tabs (along with a laundry list of perks). At the end of the day, every adventurer needs a good coat, and The North Face lives by the motto “Never Stop Exploring,” making it the perfect place to pick one up.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
