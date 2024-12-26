 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Sunspel lets you relax in casual tailoring

Bridge the gap between dress codes

By
Sunspel Casual Tailoring
Sunspel

The world of men’s dress codes can be a deep dive into vague definitions and guesswork, as everyone has a different meaning for what constitutes certain levels. For instance, business casual is one of the most confusing in the list of dress levels, and some people allow some pretty casual items, like jeans or hoodies, in the workplace and call it business casual. Other places believe that you should be more elevated and it borders on the level of smart casual and can make it hard to discern what you can and can’t wear. That is why it is always good to find ways to bridge the gap between the dress codes so you can stay ahead of the curve. The Sunspel Casual Tailoring collection allows you to bridge that vague gap between business casual and smart casual so you never have to worry about the boss pulling you into his/her office to ask you to do better.

Casual tailoring or elevated casual?

Sunspel Corduroy suit
Sunspel

Sunspel was put on the map globally when Casino Royale hit the theaters, and Daniel Craig’s James Bond filled out their Riviera Polo better than anyone ever had. Since then, they have redefined how we see many of our basics and many of the ways we wear them. In this collection, you see corduroy suits, long-sleeved polos, and cardigans that will keep you on the casual side and more comfortable than traditional tailoring. However, you will also stay elevated enough to keep yourself firmly in the dressed-up category. While these items are great for bridging dress code chasms, they are also some of your go-to items for first dates, especially if you don’t know how elevated your date is getting.

Sunspel Casual Tailoring

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Walker Slater makes it easy to be patriotic with a military tattoo suit
Look as good as the fireworks in the Edward Suit
Walker Slater Edward Jacket

A military tattoo is a marvel of live entertainment. If you have never been lucky enough to witness one, it is a live run down of military ceremonies and history involving authentic uniforms, military music, cavalry, and weapons. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of some of the best performances by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in the capital of Scotland. Walker Slater is one of the go-to suitmakers in all of the UK for a man looking for the best tweed on the market. The Walker Slater Edward Suit is made in partnership with the tattoo and has a unique feature, making it one of the most needable suits on the market.
Dress like fireworks

Tweed is one of the best fabrics for the season; it is classic and warm and carries with it an elegance that the suit world is always looking for. What makes this particular tweed suit stand above the rest is the pattern used to honor the British Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Royal Air Force. Like the fireworks display of the tattoo itself, the color of this suit utilizes a deep blue to resemble the night sky. It weaves in the colors of the military branches, which end up giving the appearance of fireworks, a beloved part of the performance.

Read more
Stitch-Fix releases their 2025 style forecast with 2 style trends to stick to
2025 is for the denim lover and the man on the go
best waxed jackets for men version 1734983525 man in jacket and scarf

As we head into 2025, we look ahead to see what the new year will bring us and what we will leave behind in 2024. Of course, we make resolutions and renew hope that the "travel more, work less" or the "sleep more, worry less" staples will actually come to fruition. We make new commitments to financial responsibility. We don't know about you, but there is little chance that any of those will differ for us because the calendar flips over. But we love a promising outlook for the new year, and this year's style trends are one of the places we love to look. Stitch-Fix is a staple in our industry as it revolutionized the easy way to elevate your style. And with their reach with their clients, they have their finger on the pulse of what YOU want to see in the new year. The Stitch-Fix Style Forecast has dropped, and two things stuck out to us that will be huge in 2025.
Travel comfort

Maybe the "travel more, work less" thing is going to actually happen. One of the things you will see more of in 2025 is the explosion of travel wear. Of course, the industry isn't new to this idea, as wrinkle-free shirts and stain-resistant pants have made travel a little easier for a while now. But this year, the trend will lean harder towards the elevated athleisure that started to emerge in 2024. You will see things like hybrid pants and luxury sneakers begin to appear at the airport. As a matter of fact, that may mean that you are going to start seeing fewer pajamas and slippers on the plane and more smart casual looks. We can only hope.
For the love of denim

Read more
Paka revolutionizes outerwear with award-winning upgrade
World's number one alpaca brand elevates outerwear
Paka Parka in the snow

The mountains of Peru are some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. And while they have plenty of vistas for you to take in when you visit, it isn't always the most hospitable. That is why alpaca became a highly regarded fiber in the industry. It is functional enough to keep you warm and mobile in the mountains or in the urban streets. That is also how PAKA became one of the most luxurious brands to come about in the last decade. The original PAKA Apu Parka won the 2023 ISPO Award for its innovation in functionality and traceability, and now the brand has dropped an upgrade for the next level up.

“PAKAFILL has been one of our greatest innovations as a natural fiber brand,” commented Kris Cody, PAKA Founder and CEO. “Up until now, the outerwear industry has relied on mainly two options for insulation: goose down, which requires killing geese, or synthetics, which are derived from fossil fuels. With PAKAFILL®, it’s not only more ethical but also tests warmer than synthetic battings. We’re very proud to take this evolution of outerwear a step further.”
Powered by PAKAFILL

Read more