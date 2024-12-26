Sunspel lets you relax in casual tailoring

The world of men’s dress codes can be a deep dive into vague definitions and guesswork, as everyone has a different meaning for what constitutes certain levels. For instance, business casual is one of the most confusing in the list of dress levels, and some people allow some pretty casual items, like jeans or hoodies, in the workplace and call it business casual. Other places believe that you should be more elevated and it borders on the level of smart casual and can make it hard to discern what you can and can’t wear. That is why it is always good to find ways to bridge the gap between the dress codes so you can stay ahead of the curve. The Sunspel Casual Tailoring collection allows you to bridge that vague gap between business casual and smart casual so you never have to worry about the boss pulling you into his/her office to ask you to do better.

Casual tailoring or elevated casual?

Sunspel was put on the map globally when Casino Royale hit the theaters, and Daniel Craig’s James Bond filled out their Riviera Polo better than anyone ever had. Since then, they have redefined how we see many of our basics and many of the ways we wear them. In this collection, you see corduroy suits, long-sleeved polos, and cardigans that will keep you on the casual side and more comfortable than traditional tailoring. However, you will also stay elevated enough to keep yourself firmly in the dressed-up category. While these items are great for bridging dress code chasms, they are also some of your go-to items for first dates, especially if you don’t know how elevated your date is getting.

Sunspel Casual Tailoring