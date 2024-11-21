Get into the snow with an updated winter must-have

Stellar Equipment doesn’t wait for seasons. They don’t take time off when the weather is not perfect for their product. That is when they get to work. They are led by innovation and invest in cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to create specialist gear for demanding alpine conditions. They have a lot of experience in insulation technology and use it to pioneer breakthroughs in down baffling, integrate advanced Japanese fabrics and sewing techniques into apparel like their Free Padded Concept, and utilize Aerogel, a synthetic material with the highest insulation-to-weight properties known to man.

They have now upgraded their innovative Shell Jacket to a new and improved version of a timeless winter essential.

Winter essential 2.0

It is lightweight, stretchable, and so comfortable that you may not even remember you are wearing it. When you are headed out into the frosty wilderness, you are going to run into more than the weather. While this version will protect you from the cold of the snow and ice and the wet of the rain, it will also allow you to move freely and maneuver your way through the trees and rocks of the forest.

A 3-layer hard shell system made from 100% pre-consumer recycled Japanese nylon fabric featuring DermizaxTMNX technology built for uncompromised winter protection, durability, breathability, low weight, and freedom of movement. Perfected for on-mountain winter activities, the Stellar System blends minimalistic aesthetics and capability with waterproof and industry-leading breathability. This is the perfect addition to your winter gear that will keep you on the mountain the entire season.

Stellar Equipment