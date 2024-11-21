 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Stellar Equipment improves on a timeless winter essential

Get into the snow with an updated winter must-have

By
Man in SE
Stellar Equipment

Stellar Equipment doesn’t wait for seasons. They don’t take time off when the weather is not perfect for their product. That is when they get to work. They are led by innovation and invest in cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to create specialist gear for demanding alpine conditions. They have a lot of experience in insulation technology and use it to pioneer breakthroughs in down baffling, integrate advanced Japanese fabrics and sewing techniques into apparel like their Free Padded Concept, and utilize Aerogel, a synthetic material with the highest insulation-to-weight properties known to man.

They have now upgraded their innovative Shell Jacket to a new and improved version of a timeless winter essential.

Recommended Videos

Winter essential 2.0

Stellar Equipment in the winter
Stellar Equipment

It is lightweight, stretchable, and so comfortable that you may not even remember you are wearing it. When you are headed out into the frosty wilderness, you are going to run into more than the weather. While this version will protect you from the cold of the snow and ice and the wet of the rain, it will also allow you to move freely and maneuver your way through the trees and rocks of the forest.

A 3-layer hard shell system made from 100% pre-consumer recycled Japanese nylon fabric featuring DermizaxTMNX technology built for uncompromised winter protection, durability, breathability, low weight, and freedom of movement. Perfected for on-mountain winter activities, the Stellar System blends minimalistic aesthetics and capability with waterproof and industry-leading breathability. This is the perfect addition to your winter gear that will keep you on the mountain the entire season.

Stellar Equipment

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Sunday Swagger adds some personality to your holidays
Add color and patterns to your Christmas polo
Sunday Swagger Jingle Juice

We talk a lot about style here. It is what we do. We want you to look your best so you can feel your best. We want you to wake up every morning excited about getting dressed and tackling all the world has to throw at you. We also want you to have fun. Life isn't worth living if you can't have fun with who you are and what you wear. Sometimes, our conversations about style can start to feel a little stuffy. We can focus too much on timeless classics that never go out of style. We can focus on those colors that are trending every single season. Sometimes, we forget to remind you to have fun and display your personality. The Sunday Swagger Holiday Collection reminded us this year to loosen up and approach this holiday season with something a little more unique. Something that we can embrace that isn't based on fashion or style. Us.
Ditch the boring and embrace the daring

Sunday Swagger's Holiday Collection is more of what we have come to expect from Mark Carmona. Since he founded his brand in 2019, he has provided men with clothing that combines style, comfort, and durability while allowing them to showcase their personalities. The brand excels at developing unique patterns in bright colors that break the mold of the typical everyday golf polo. This year, they did it again for the holiday season to allow you to be the talk of the party. Who knows, if you wear the Jingle Juice polo, it may remind people to keep your cup filled. You're welcome.
Sunday Swagger Holiday Collection

Read more
The best way to wear all black: How to make this look work for any occasion
Nailing the all black outfit look
Man in black jeans, sweater, and hat

When a man gets dressed in the morning, there are two camps. The first is the guy who simply doesn't have the time or the inclination to put a lot of thought into the process of getting dressed. These gentleman would rather spend their time and their brainpower on something else entirely. They are looking for something simple to guide them in the morning so they don't have to think about it.

Then there is the other guy. The guy who is meticulous in his preparation for the day from the outside in. This guy feels different when he dresses up. The way he looks effects the way he works. This guy puts thought into his daily attire and is looking for something that will level up his mindset and his presentation to others. For both, there is a solution to their morning routine: the blackout. This is an all black outfit men wear both in casual situations and in elevated moments.

Read more
Ben Sherman gets help from Denny McCarthy for new golf drop
New Golf Drop won't improve your putting game, but you'll look better
Denny McCarthy in Ben Sherman Golf

Ben Sherman became one of the premiere shirtmakers in the men's style industry when they launched his first button-down after watching jazz musicians rock the button-down shirts. When the Mod Movement moved through London and eventually the rest of the UK, men began dressing smartly in tailored suits, skinny ties and lapels, and pointed shoes. Men would spend more on the Chelsea boots of the Swinging Sixties and the collared shirt, making Ben Sherman a mainstay in their closet. Now, the brand spans the spectrum of men's style and has launched a golf line that offers style and comfort. The Ben Sherman Golf Collection, endorsed by Denny McCarthy, is a stellar continuation of the line but with only one setback.
Won't make you a better putter, but it'll make you look like one

Denny McCarthy is one of the best putters in the world. On the PGA Tour, he averaged twenty-three puts in a round, five fewer than the average golfer on the tour. He is the guy you go to watch if your putting game is as bad as ours. He is also one of the tour's better-styled golfers, as the spectrum spans from Tiger Woods and his basic colors to John Daly with his "just rolled out of bed and still smoking his morning cigarette" look. McCarthy is a guy who found the middle ground with attractive looks and colorful options without going overboard. His endorsement of the Ben Sherman Golf Collection gives you the guidance you need to look like Denny on the course. While Ben Sherman can't make you one of the greatest putters in the world, they can at least help you look like one.
Ben Sherman Golf

Read more