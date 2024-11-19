Wear this for the perfect mid-layer or on its own

Some people think that when the seasons change and the days get shorter, that adventure will need to wait until the spring. Then others don’t allow the change of the weather, the falling of the snow, or the shorter hours to stop them from adventure. Still, there are some who thrive in the latter environment — at home in the cold and dark winters on the mountain. Whichever camp you fall into, there is a need for you to grab the best possible gear for the moment. That is where the Stellar Equipment Free Padded Concept capsule collection comes into play. While they are no secret to preparing you for the mountain excursion, they may have just revolutionized the industry and changed the mid-layer forever.

Good for a mid-layer or a standalone

The Swedish brand Stellar Equipment is one of the top places to go when it comes to wanting to get into the woods or on the mountain. Whether you are free riding or ski-touring through uncharted paths of snow, you will need to protect yourself, and they are a top-of-the-line technical layering system that does the job. You may be familiar with their alpine best-seller, the Steller Shell System. But this new concept takes Japanese craftsmanship and weaves an insulation layer into its stitching, making this the perfect layering option to keep you on the trail. The best part about it isn’t that it is good for the new mid-layer but also perfect for your Apres Ski celebrations or your run into town for coffee.

Stellar Equipment Free Padded Concept