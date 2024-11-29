 Skip to main content
State & Liberty wants to clothe the fittest among us

The fittest on the planet need the stetchiest athletic fits

By
State & Liberty Dress Shirt open collar
State & Liberty

Any suit salesman will tell you that while they are always happy to see a customer walk through their doors when an athlete (swimmers especially) enlists their services, there is a certain level of frustration and work that the two of them will need to go through before they find the fit they like. You see, suits (nested and off-the-rack) are made with a six-inch drop, meaning they expect a standard difference between the shoulders and the waist, but athletes often have smaller waists, and therefore, they end up struggling to find suits that fit them. They run into the same problem with the dress shirt. If they find one that fits their barrel chest and broad shoulders, they look like they are wearing a sail in the body. However, the State & Liberty Athletic Fit solves the problem for the athlete in multiple ways.

The perfect athletic fit

State & Liberty Dress Shirt blue check
State & Liberty

If there is one thing State & Liberty does well, it is stretch fabric. Their suits, pants, and polos all feature stretch technology made famous by the love of professional athletes from Tim Teabow and Christian McCaffrey to Aaron Judge and Mark McGwire. One of the things that all of these fellas have in common is that they are big and broad. Their pro-performance technology does two things for the man wearing it. It stretches across the back and shoulders, so they don’t have to size up too far, and the darts on the back and tapered body bring it closer to the torso and keep him looking trim and fit. If you are a man that works hard on your body, show it off.

State & Liberty Athletic Fit Dress Shirt

Celebrate exploration and discovery with a limited edition Pilot from Shackleton
Shackleton's most popular jacket gets a one-of-a-kind run
Shackleton Limit Edition Pilot Jacket

Today's definition of success is usually defined by what you can acquire. You get the lovely house, you get the luxurious car, and you pay for it all with a cushy corner office job. At the end of the day, it seems that success is primarily defined by how much comfort you can build around yourself. But Ernest Shackleton defined success as shedding all remnants of comfort and embracing the unknown on a quest for knowledge and discovery. His dedication to exploration resulted in much of what we know about Antarctica today. Eventually, it led to the Antarctic Treaty in 1959, solidifying the continent as a scientific preserve and a place of peace. December 1st is a day to celebrate the treaty, and one brand looks to celebrate it in a colossal way. The Shackleton Limited Edition Pilot from a brand inspired by the explorer's life releases just in time for the holiday.
Very limited edition for a one-of-a-kind explorer

Shackleton's Pilot Jacket is one of their best sellers, but this limited edition version comes in a polar white instead of their usual black and sand. Designed in the London headquarters and tested by pilots in Antarctica, there is a reason it is a bestseller. The brand's ability to create technical garments that are fit for exploration and combine them with versatile pieces you can still wear daily in rough weather makes this jacket worth the investment. There will only be ten of these jackets in the limited-edition run, making them almost as rare as Ernest Shackleton himself. Whether you are able to get your hands on this jacket or not, you should absolutely take the inspiration and live courageously anyway.
Shackleton Limited Edition Pilot Jacket

HOMAGE provides ugly sweaters of your favorite team for your holiday party
Look "great" while not so much
Miami Dolphins Holiday Sweater

There is something to be said about supporting your favorite team at all times. Diehard fans will never miss an opportunity to toot the horns and slap the backs of our favorite athletes while cheering them on for a win. Loyalty means everything. But one thing many of us will miss an opportunity for is going to an ugly sweater party. Sure, some people love the idea of having fun in silly ways by donning the worst possible sweater you can find to be the center of attention. Lucky for us people who want to avoid that situation, the HOMAGE Ugly Sweater is out here for us. Now, we can wear this "ugly sweater" and support our team simultaneously. Maybe we will get an opportunity to talk more about the missed field goal than the missed style opportunity.
Support your team even in ugly sweater fashion

Whether you are a diehard Tom Brady loyalist or a Patrick Mahomes faithful, a Christian McCaffrey fanatic or a Barry Sanders lover, a Ladd McConkey youngin or Jerry Rice old head, you can find a sweater to match your level of fandom. With strong and attractive colors that will stand out from the crowd even in a sea of zany sweater looks. With subtle nods to the holidays in the form of trees, snowflakes, and the like, you will cover the dress code of the ugly Christmas sweater party and also wear something you get to be proud of at the same time. Now, if you argue with someone about the 2014 Superbowl, that is on you.
HOMAGE Holiday Crewneck "Ugly Sweater"

Joey Pants lives up to his name with &SONS
The hardest working man in Hollywood needs a great work pant
Joey Pants

Joe Pantoliano is one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood. His upcoming appearance in the Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, gives him 169 credits to his name. But it isn't just the number of credits he has on his resume; it is also the kinds of roles he plays. He carried the first Matrix movie in an utterly underrated role as the mole on the ship. He was the only person in all of Miami who could keep Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in line in the Bad Boys franchise, and let's not forget that he was the most charming member of Deputy Sam Girard's (Tommy Lee Jones) warrant squad in The Fugitive (both movies). A man that works this hard needs a good work pant, and that is where classic Americana master &SONS came to the rescue.
The perfect product for a Hollywood icon

Joe Pantoliano has a very Italian name, and the heritage of such a name likely helped him land the role of Ralph on The Sopranos. However, the difficult time some people have in pronouncing that name led him to earn the nickname Joey Pants. That is the perfect nickname for a man who is a fan of the leader in stylish old-world workwear. When he asked &SONS to deliver their work pant in a new color, they delivered the Churchill blue. But they didn't stop there, they honored their famous fan with a patch with his face on it and called this pant, "Joey's Crew." The perfect work pants for the hardest worker in Hollywood. Now, he is going to do it in an even more stylish way.

