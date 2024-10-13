 Skip to main content
This app makes ‘Clueless’ clothing app a reality (and online shopping a lot easier)

Clueless was the future and it's finally here

By
spreeai virtual try on cher closet program
Paramount Pictures

We all remember the year 1995, right? It was only a few years ago and we don’t want to hear anything else. Anyway, one of the highlights of that year was an incredibly funny movie about a spoiled valley girl named Cher (Alicia Silverstone) who navigates high school, love, virginity, and the matchmaking of teachers. It was an unexpectedly endearing movie, but there was something else about that movie that sticks with us clothing-obsessed people: her closet. Not just the clothing in it but the computer program that told her what to wear and how it would look on her. We have wanted it ever since, and here we are, three decades later, and SpreeAI virtual try-on technology has landed, making it possible for us to live the life of a futuristic spoiled valley girl at long last.

New app makes Cher’s closet real life

SpreeAI example
SpreeAI

Here is how it works: You go to your favorite online store and find a garment you like. You upload the picture into the app, take one of you, and wham, a virtual rendering of you wearing the shirt. There are a lot of benefits from both sides of the app. The customers get to add one more in-store shopping experience that has been missing with online shopping. The stores get to engage those customers that may not get something for hesitance it won’t fit right and the hassle of an online return.

The only catch we can gather so far is that this is less like a full fledged app and more like a dating app between customers and stores. The outlets need to become partners with the app for it to work, so it is not quite to Cher’s level yet. But with 4 patents granted and 23 more in the works, it is well on its way.

Check it out

