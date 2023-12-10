One is a limited-edition watch for the company's 100th anniversary

If you’re a connoisseur of fine timepieces, the latest offerings from Seiko are bound to make your heart race – not just because they’re stylish, but because they’re a nod to Seiko’s rich heritage. Enter the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical Chronographs, specifically the SRQ047 and the limited-edition SRQ049.

Step back in time to 1972, the era of the Speedtimer chronograph. The SRQ047 and SRQ049 have inherited the DNA of this iconic design, boasting a flowing case, a multi-row bracelet, and a highly legible panda-style dial. The orange-tipped chronograph seconds hand pays homage to the 1972 creation, adding a touch of retro flair. But don’t mistake these timepieces for relics; they’re the result of Seiko’s cutting-edge watchmaking technologies.

Caliber 8R48: Powerhouse precision

At the heart of these chronographs is the Caliber 8R48, a marvel assembled by Seiko’s most skilled watchmakers. This chronograph movement features a vertical clutch and column wheel, ensuring precision and reliability – hallmarks of the 8R movement series. The redesigned chronograph pushers with shorter stems enhance operability, staying true to the Speedtimer’s renowned functionality.

The devil is in the details when it comes to watches for men, and Seiko doesn’t disappoint. The chronograph seconds hand curves gracefully towards the dial, ensuring precise timekeeping. Lumibrite-coated minute and hour hands, along with outer indexes, guarantee readability even in low-light conditions. It’s a marriage of style and substance, a hallmark of Seiko watches.

Both the SRQ047 and SRQ049 feature a solid case back for a slimmer profile. It’s a subtle touch that adds to the overall elegance of these timepieces. Whether you opt for the everyday sophistication of the SRQ047 or the limited-edition grandeur of the SRQ049, you’re getting a watch that’s not just a timekeeping device but a declaration of both substance and aesthetics.

Availability and pricing

As Seiko approaches its 100th anniversary in 2024, the SRQ049 stands as a limited-edition tribute to this milestone. With a blue-grey dial, silver-white sub-dials, and a metal bracelet, this watch exudes sophistication. The included black leather strap with reinforced stitching offers versatility for those days when you need to go straight from the office to happy hour.

Seiko enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to get their hands on these mechanical marvels. The SRQ047 and SRQ049 will be available at select retail partners nationwide in December 2023. As for pricing, the SRQ047 comes with a recommended retail price of $2,500, while the limited-edition SRQ049 is priced at $2,700. Act fast, though – the SRQ049 is a limited edition with only 1,000 pieces available.

The verdict

In the ever-expanding Seiko Prospex lineup, the newest duo of chronographs emerge as distinctive additions. Powered by the reliable 8-series movement, these chronographs boast more than sufficient functionality. The refreshed bracelet and case showcase evident upgrades, contributing to a refined look. The well-balanced dial enhances the timekeeping experience, though the 14.6mm thickness may pose interesting considerations in real-world wear.

While the pricing does appear slightly steep, it feels justified for the quality presented. The Seiko Prospex Speedtimer for 2023 is a compelling addition to the competitive chronograph market, offering a meticulously designed timepiece with a robust in-house caliber. Assessing its standing among rivals, it undeniably strengthens the Speedtimer series.

Seiko has once again proven why it’s a powerhouse in the world of watches. The Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical Chronographs seamlessly blend heritage with modernity, making them a must-have for any watch aficionado. So, if you’re on the hunt for a timepiece that transcends trends and stands the test of time, look no further than the SRQ047 and SRQ049 – the epitome of Seiko’s watchmaking excellence.

