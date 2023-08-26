 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Rolex is buying Swiss retailer Bucherer in historic push into consumer space

With no heir to the throne, Bucherer sold to Rolex

Sarah Veldman
By
Close up Rolex Daytona watch
Rolex / Rolex

In a groundbreaking move that has sent shockwaves through the watch industry, Rolex has recently announced its acquisition of the historic Swiss retailer Bucherer. This strategic decision marks a push for Rolex into the consumer space, shaking up the luxury watch market. The acquisition has been met with both anticipation and curiosity about its potential impact on the broader watch market.

With over a century of legacy and a global presence of 100 locations, including 30 in the U.S., buying a Bucherer watch means something in the luxury watch retail sector. This strategic move by Rolex, the world’s most prominent watch brand, signals a newfound focus on direct-to-consumer sales.

Recommended Videos

“It will be interesting to see how the acquisition shakes out and what effect it will have on the wider market, but the move now gives Rolex a direct-to-consumer outlet for their watches that did not previously exist,” said Joshua Ganjei, CEO of European Watch Company.

By integrating Bucherer into the Rolex group operation while maintaining its management, Rolex is poised to enhance its direct control over its product offerings. This synergy empowers Rolex to capture a larger share of the profit margin, which previously flowed into the pockets of authorized dealers. This not only secures greater profitability for Rolex but also strengthens its ability to invest in innovation and design.

“Rolex has been working diligently to gain ever tighter control over their product, and this will allow them to capture additional margin (roughly 35-40%) that was previously going into the pockets of their [authorized dealers],” Ganjei said. “It also gives them greater control over their recently launched Certified Pre-Owned program. It’s unclear what effect this move will have on their existing retail partners, but it doesn’t seem to bode well for them.”

Roman Sharf, founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar, a gray market watch dealer, added, “This move…enables them to capture not only the retailer’s margin but also the secondary market value of their most coveted watches through their own certified pre-owned program. This acquisition will undoubtedly result in new model allocation bias causing smaller Rolex authorized dealers to have to compete against the bigger retailers, including the now Rolex-owned Bucherer.”

Sharf predicted that this “will fuel the gray market even further” and we could see Rolex take the route “that Audemars Piguet and many other manufacturers have: the company-owned boutique.”

For their part, Rolex noted in the press release that “collaboration between Rolex and the other official retailers in its sales network will remain unchanged.”

But that didn’t stop others from sharing Ganjei and Sharf’s perspectives. In the aftermath of the announcement, Watches of Switzerland — which sells Rolex, Piguet, and Cartier watches — experienced a substantial drop in shares, underscoring the pivotal nature of the move.

Watches of Switzerland reinforced Rolex’s stance with a statement “that Rolex confirmed that there will be no change in the Rolex processes of product allocation or distribution,” according to Reuters.

All about Bucherer

Currently, 53 of Bucherer’s outlets distribute Rolex watches, while 48 distribute the Tudor brand (a sister company to Rolex). Bucherer is also an official after-sales center for the brands, and watchmakers at its watch servicing workshops have been trained by the company. According to Rolex, after the proper authorities approve the transaction, Bucherer will retain its name and continue to operate independently.

One of the intriguing aspects that magnifies the significance of Rolex’s acquisition of Bucherer is the absence of a direct heir in the Bucherer family lineage. Jörg Bucherer, the 86-year-old grandson of the founder, Carl-Friedrich Bucherer, holds the reins of this historic Swiss retailer. However, with no clear successor to carry on the Bucherer legacy, the decision to sell the company to Rolex is not only a strategic business move but also a reflection of the changing dynamics within the horological landscape.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
11 great dive watches that are as stylish as they are practical
Dive watches: These are the best of the best for on or below the surface
Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond Limited Edition Watch by Omega

Sometimes you just need to get away from the day-to-day grind and find some adventure to reinvigorate your life. Humans weren't made to sit in cubicles in a windowless existence. We are driven to explore and find beauty in the world around us. And whether you are climbing mountains, jumping out of airplanes, or getting lost in the jungle, you need a great watch to help you keep your bearings. But there is one place on Earth that is more terrifying than anywhere else: the deep blue sea. And there is one tool you can use to help you get through — dive watches.

Sure, nowadays, dive computers will do a lot more for your excursion into the deep, but until recently, divers only had their air and watch. So picking the right one was almost a situation of life and death.
What makes a dive watch?
When dive watches were developed, they needed to make sure that divers could calculate the time they have been submerged (you really don't want to run out of air) and decompression stops (you really, really don't want your lungs to explode). So watchmakers started developing timepieces to help these adventure seekers alive, and they came down to these innovations.

Read more
The 10 best Swiss watch brands: Get a luxury timepiece
These are the best of the best watch brands in Switzerland
Man in suit wearing an Omega

The international watch market is a vast industry full of stellar brands — some have been around for centuries, while others debuted only a decade ago. Breaking it down to the best brands is a daunting task. But what if you broke it down to simply Swiss watch companies? Well, that is still a daunting task, as dozens of luxury watch brands have set the standard for watchmaking around the world. Swiss watches are the center of the watch universe, but there are still some that stand above the rest.

Some brands on this list were born and built in Switzerland; others came from elsewhere but are now based in the watch capital of the world. If you are looking to buy a Swiss watch, you can go with the tried and true luxury brands that everyone knows or the new kids on the block looking to overtake the industry. Either way, there is a watch company on this list to fit your needs. Here are the best Swiss watch brands out there.

Read more
The 9 best Seiko watches for men you can get
For the water, on land, or everyday use, any of these Seiko watches will fit
Seiko Coutura

The late 1880s saw many of the best watch brands in the industry open their doors for the first time, including Breitling, Cartier, and Hamilton. One of them, Seiko, became Japan's No. 1 watch company and has endured for 130 years. The heritage and exquisite quality still stand tall among some of the best in the world. It even gives Rolex a run for its money as one of the premier watch brands in the world. The company's work is so exquisite that the name Seiko in Japanese means that very word. But what are the best Seiko watches for men? Keep reading to find out.

Why Seiko
A good watch is a marriage between tradition and innovation. Sure, there is something to be said about the vintage watch your grandfather handed down. It is an heirloom. But there is also something elegant about the newest and most progressive technology. Seiko has spent the last century and a half perfecting the concept of advancing technology without losing the traditional values of the past. The company itself is the perfect marriage between its tradition of classic watches and the innovation for watches of the future.

Read more