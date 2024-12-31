Ralph Lauren dips into luxury fandom with MLB collection

As the NFL playoffs get closer and closer and you decide if you are pro-Patrick Mahomes or anti-Patrick Mahomes, the Major League Baseball hot stove is starting to cool down. Now that Players like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes (the top hitter and top pitcher on the market) have signed deals with the Mets and the Diamondbacks, respectively, the rest of the dominoes will fall into place, and the teams will start to settle in for the season ahead. That means Spring Training is getting closer by the day (42 days and 7 hours roughly at the time this publishes, but who’s counting?). That also means it is time to gear up for your fandom, and the Ralph Lauren MLB Collection is here to ensure you’re the most stylish in your stands.

For the love of the Bronx

Ralph Lauren is a staple of New York City, so it is no surprise that most of the products you see in this collection are all about the Bronx Bombers. If you are a Yankee fan, you know what it is like on Opening Day. The temperatures can be as low as the 40s and rarely get into the 60s in March, so you must be ready for everything. The Ralph Lauren MLB Collection is stacked with jackets, sweaters, and hats that will keep you cheering for Aaron Judge while staying warm and ready. Combining the love of the Yankees with the style of Ralph Lauren is the collection we didn’t know we needed as we move into the 2025 MLB season.

Ralph Lauren MLB Collection