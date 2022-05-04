Save 20% on This 3-Pack of Polo T-Shirts at Nordstrom Today

There are few things more essential to any man’s wardrobe than basic black crew-neck t-shirts. For that reason, today is your lucky day because Nordstrom is offering 20% off a 3-Pack of Crewneck T-Shirts from Polo Ralph Lauren. Originally $42.50, these t-shirts are now only $34, saving you $8.50 on this must-have closet staple. All sizes are currently in stock and at Nordstrom, shipping is always free, so now is your chance to score three Ralph Lauren tees for a pretty sweet deal.

When it comes to classic men’s fashion, Ralph Lauren has been a hallmark of the industry since 1968. There’s no brand out there that knows men’s basics quite like Ralph Lauren, and these 100% cotton short sleeve crew neck shirts are the only proof you need. These shirts are for every man, for every day, and every night. True to size, these Polo Ralph Lauren Crewneck T-Shirts are cut in a regular fit, providing a little bit of extra room in the chest and body for more comfort throughout the day. The jersey-knit fabric is soft, making this 3-pack of shirts the MVP of your closet.

Perhaps the best part of this deal is how versatile these cotton black tees truly are. In chiller temperatures, wearing a cotton t-shirt under your cashmere sweaters will protect them from odors and keep them cleaner longer, saving you a fortune in dry cleaning bills in the long run. These tees can be worn solo with a pair of jeans for a classic, effortless look, or as a casual baselayer under a button-down. At night, these Polo Ralph Lauren Crewneck T-shirts make the perfect cozy sleep shirts.

Marked down to $34 from their original price of $42.50, scoring this 3-Pack of Polo Ralph Lauren Crew Neck T-Shirts is a deal that simply cannot be beat. Nordstrom is undeniably one of the best men’s clothing stores in the game right now and with sales like this, it’s not difficult for us to see why. If you choose to take advantage of this limited-time offer and Nordstrom’s free shipping, it will be the most versatile $34 you’ve likely ever spent.

Editors' Recommendations