This Stylish Ted Baker Backpack is 60% Off in the Nordstrom Sale

By
black ted baker backpack on a white background

If you didn’t know better, you might think the deal Nordstrom is having today on this Ted Baker London Vinasa Faux Leather Backpack is too good to be true. Right now, this backpack, which was originally priced at $265 is on sale for a mind-blowing 60% off, shaving $159 off the price and making this gorgeous bag only $106. This is one of those deals that you have to scoop up before it’s gone because a Ted Baker bag priced this low is sure to sell out fast, especially when you add in Nordstrom’s free shipping.

Ted Baker’s Vinasa Faux Leather Backpack was designed for them modern man on the go. Made from high-quality faux leather, this bag is as chic as it is functional. It’s the ideal companion for your daily commute or airport travel. The pop of color on the flap makes the smallest, playful statement while the rest of the bag’s black glossy sheen is totally refined. Most importantly, this bag was designed to keep all of your essentials organized and comes complete with an interior laptop sleeve to keep your most precious cargo safe and secure.

The drawstring closure with flap offers two layers of security. Adjustable straps ensure that everybody who wears the Vinasa Faux Leather Backpack has a perfect fit. With an exterior zip pocket, it’s as easy to access your essentials fro the outside as it is to protect your belongings on the inside. The backpack is also lined and features a top carry handle for an additional way to tote it around. The Vinasa Faux Leather backpack is spacious inside, which makes it perfect for a travel carry on or an overnight bag.

With its price dropped down to $106, saving you 60% off the original retail price of $265, the Vinasa Faux Leather Backpack is currently nothing short of a steal. Backpack deals as exceptional as this one come around so infrequently that it is almost impossible to ignore. Whether you need a carry-all to accompany you to and from the office or a bag perfect to stow under the seat in front of you during your travels, Ted Baker has got you covered. Don’t miss out on the chance to make this gorgeous bag your own.

