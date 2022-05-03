Vans High-Top Sneakers Are 50% off at Nordstrom Today

Few skate-style sneakers have withstood the test of time and remained in-demand and relevant with every era of fashion quite like Vans. Today Nordstrom has Vans SK8-Hi MTE-1 sneakers on sale for 50%. Originally $100, scoring a pair of these classic kicks for $50 is practically a no-brainer. Between the $50 savings and the fact that Nordstrom offers free shipping with every order, this deal on these Vans can’t be beat.

Though California-based Vans first made its way into the public eye as a skate shoe brand, it’s become so much more versatile and is now a favorite sneaker for men, women, children, and everyone in between. Featuring a leather and textile upper and rubber sole, the SK8-Hi MTE-1 looks like your standard high-top sneaker fare on the outside; however, its wool lining and PrimaLoft Insulation make it a much more functional shoe on the inside. Their suede exterior can be dressed up or dressed down with any outfit, and the combination of their sticky soles, durable construction, and laid-back style make Vans an endlessly cool wardrobe staple.

Whether you’re wearing these Vans for your daily commute or an afternoon at the skate park, you’re well prepared. Their HydroGuard Wrap was designed to keep your feet warm and dry even in some pretty intense weather conditions, like heavy rain and snow. Don’t worry about getting them dirty because it’s easy to learn how to clean Vans to keep them looking new, even with a ton of wear. For those who are big fans of Vans signature sneakers, there are also quite a few Vans alternatives that can seriously upgrade your shoe collection to the next level.

At 50%, this is a Vans deal that certainly doesn’t come around often. Sizes and quantities are limited, so if you’re ready to get a pair of these iconic sneakers for $50 instead of paying the original price of $100 and you’re planning to take advantage of Nordstrom’s free shipping, do it now before they’re totally sold out. Vans sneakers have gone with just about every outfit for the last several decades, and that isn’t going to change any time soon. Get yours before this deal is gone for good.

