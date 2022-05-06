Stock Up on Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs with This 20% off Offer

If there is one designer and brand that has become synonymous with chic underwear, it’s Calvin Klein. Right now, Nordstrom has a three-pack of Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs on sale for 20% off. Originally $43, this three-pack of boxer briefs is now only $34, saving you $9 on this absolutely essential item. All sizes are currently in stock in both black and white, and not only are they available for in-store pick up, Nordstrom always offers free shipping, so it couldn’t be easier to take advantage of this stellar deal.

Calvin Klein is undeniably the source of some of the best underwear for men and it is not difficult to see why. Made out of 100% soft, breathable cotton, these boxers are true to size, made for any and every man. The neutral colors, functional fly, and comfortable fit make these boxer briefs a must-have staple. The classic branded elastic waistband are the signature of Calvin Klein, adding a sleek splash of style to an otherwise plain pair of boxer briefs.

One thing you can count on is that these Calvin Kleins will never go out of style. Calvin Klein has been a household name in American fashion for over 50 years, and its minimalist aesthetic means that these boxers pack a stylish punch without being over the top. They are designed for even the most sensitive skin and fit snugly, ensuring there’s no extra bulk or visible lines under slim jeans or trousers. Machine washable, the care required is as effortless as the style you achieve when you wear these boxer briefs.

Originally priced at $43, this three-pack of Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs is only $34 after Nordstrom’s 20% markdown, saving you $9 on one of the most essential items you will purchase and keep in your rotation all year. Taking advantage of this deal feels like a total no-brainer, so make sure you jump on it while all of the sizes are still in stock in both colors. Don’t forget that Nordstrom offers free shipping on every purchase and many stores have these boxer briefs available for in-store pickup.

