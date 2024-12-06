 Skip to main content
How Our Legacy Work Shop and ROA created the most elegant hiking boot around

Our Legacy Work Shop, ROA create new hiking boot

By
side profile of black hiking boot
Our Legacy / Our Legacy

When choosing hiking boots, most will solely focus on features that help support the foot inside and can successfully handle rugged terrain. For Our Legacy Work Shop and Italian-based ROA, creating their third collaborative design meant taking the hiking boot standard a step further. Made with recycled materials and an extensive craftsmanship process, the newest collaboration is nothing short of quality and style. Marking their third partnership, these two brands have included the best of their distinct styles and processes for the ultimate boot. While the craftsmanship takes this design to the next level, the materials and details truly make this a must-have for hikers. With plenty of character and sturdiness, the hiking boot delivers not only style but plenty of substance. 

Work Shop Andres Boot 

back side of black hiking boots
Our Legacy / Our Legacy

Using Swedish Vacchetta leather from residual tannery offcuts, these hiking boots are constructed and made in Italy, where they undergo further processes to get the design’s sleek look. With a vegetable tanning process, the uppers are given their unique coloring and character that makes every pair one-of-a-kind. Apart from leather, these boots utilize matte and hairy suede to give them even more texture and dimension. Vibram Megagrip soles and padded tongue give the hiking boot a further sense of volume and ruggedness. Smaller details like rope laces, heel tabs, and metal eyelets bring the design together. Ideal for rough terrain and urban environments, these are your typical hiking boots. The Andres Boot is available for purchase via Our Legacy’s web store and retail for 590 EUR in either black or brown hues. 

Buy Now

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Nike is releasing hiking boots now – and they’re superb
Nike's latest hiking boot
closeup on nike hiking boot laces

Nike is renowned for its lifestyle sneaker and running shoe collections, however, they’re also taking a dip into the hiking boot sector. In their latest release, Nike unveiled their new hiking boot silhouette, which they’re already doubling down. Before the drop, the shoe brand teased an upcoming new colorway. While there's still some time to wait for the second color combination, the first drop has plenty to talk about. As a neutral hue, Nike’s hiking boot is anything but a regular shoe. Inspired by previous outdoor shoes, this latest edition has everything ready for both nature and city living. 
Nike’s Cygnal hiking boot

Available in a rich Baroque Brown colorway, the boot is ready for anything with a waterproof leather upper. The shoe also comes with a foam midsole and rubber outsole that provides plenty of stability and comfort to the user. The Cygnal boot’s rubber outsole is rugged enough to withstand any terrain, even in the city. Thick padding on the tongue and collar finish the look and give the boot a tough exterior. The boot also comes with double laces, giving wearers the ability to choose the laces that best match their style. 

Read more
Harley Davidson and White’s Boots unite to create the toughest boot
Harley Davidson, White's Boots new motorcycle boots
pair of black leather boots laying on table

If one characteristic unifies Harley Davidson and White’s Boots, it’s their commitment to creating high-quality products that last. Although these brands offer different services, they’ve come together to create a pair of sturdy Engineer boots that infuse bold style and craftsmanship. Utilizing the best of both brands, these moto boots are made to withstand anything you put them through, including riding on your motorcycle. Using a skilled craftsman at each step of the process and a precise crafting process from White’s Boots’ inception, there’s quality in each corner. Able to be reconstructed and fixed, this new boot is perfect for continued use and tough wear. 
White's Boots x Harley-Davidson Engineer

Made with a water-resistant black double shot full grain leather and two-toned for Harley-Davidson with a black roughout leather backstay, this boot has quality at every turn. On the outside, the boot comes with a Vibram 2021 wedge and midsoles for added cushion. The finishing accents are composed of brass buckles and rivets. The exclusive leather made for Harley Davidson for this collaboration creates a unique touch that will change with use and time. 

Read more
Cole Hauser, Frye partner to create the ultimate Western boot collection
Cole Hauser and Frye collaborate on boot collection
Cole hauser laying next to dog in truck bed

If “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser knows anything, it’s how to rock the Western look. While on TV, Hauser takes on the person of Rip Wheeler, off the screen he is still keeping true to the western trend. Along with The Frye Company, the actor is launching a collection of Western boots that bring everyone into the world of “Yellowstone.” This isn’t your ordinary celebrity-brand partnership as its main focus is on high-quality and craftsmanship in each boot. With six boots in this collection, there’s plenty to choose from, even if you don’t consider yourself a cowboy. Each with a unique detail, these Western boots are the perfect addition that mixes an iconic Americana design with a modern trend. 
The Frye, Hauser Western boot collection

With six boots and three different silhouettes, there’s plenty to choose from in this Frye, Hauser collection. The Hauser Logo Stitch is a classic Western boot with a stylized “H”. This boot has three colorways: two-toned brown, black, and espresso brown. The Hauser Deco Stitch is the collection’s sophisticated version of the Western boot. Coming in two-tone brown or black, the Deco Stitch contains contrast white stitching, classic Western motifs, and a square toe. Lastly, the Hauser Roper boot is your everyday boot that’s easy to style. The Roper boot is available in two color options: tan/faded denim and saddle/dark brown. A mixture of the previous two styles, this boot is your versatile option that can be dressed up or down. 

Read more