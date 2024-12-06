How Our Legacy Work Shop and ROA created the most elegant hiking boot around

When choosing hiking boots, most will solely focus on features that help support the foot inside and can successfully handle rugged terrain. For Our Legacy Work Shop and Italian-based ROA, creating their third collaborative design meant taking the hiking boot standard a step further. Made with recycled materials and an extensive craftsmanship process, the newest collaboration is nothing short of quality and style. Marking their third partnership, these two brands have included the best of their distinct styles and processes for the ultimate boot. While the craftsmanship takes this design to the next level, the materials and details truly make this a must-have for hikers. With plenty of character and sturdiness, the hiking boot delivers not only style but plenty of substance.

Work Shop Andres Boot

Using Swedish Vacchetta leather from residual tannery offcuts, these hiking boots are constructed and made in Italy, where they undergo further processes to get the design’s sleek look. With a vegetable tanning process, the uppers are given their unique coloring and character that makes every pair one-of-a-kind. Apart from leather, these boots utilize matte and hairy suede to give them even more texture and dimension. Vibram Megagrip soles and padded tongue give the hiking boot a further sense of volume and ruggedness. Smaller details like rope laces, heel tabs, and metal eyelets bring the design together. Ideal for rough terrain and urban environments, these are your typical hiking boots. The Andres Boot is available for purchase via Our Legacy’s web store and retail for 590 EUR in either black or brown hues.

