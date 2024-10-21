Check out this watch by Ollech & Wajs, which was designed for the air force

Ollech & Wajs is planning to launch a custom-made watch into the market that was designed for the National Gendarmerie Air Force earlier in 2023. From time to time, Zurich unveils a special project to the public. This new watch resembles the one used in tactical expeditions by the Air Force, but with different features and functionalities.

The original C-1000 was built by Zurich’s dedicated projects division, and then it was taken out into the field for various tests. The Air Force team had this watch in La Réunion for one and a half years while executing various missions to check whether it could withstand tough conditions.

Recommended Videos

As a watch developed for the Air Force teams, it has a military-grade nylon strap that is quite light for improved comfort levels. The strap draws inspiration from FAGN’s official uniform.

In addition, the C-1000 FaGN is fitted with a 60-minute navigational bezel that is quite effective in providing directions.

Featuring the Soprod Newton Precision P092 movement, this timepiece has high-quality time-keeping properties and offers a 44-hour power reserve. It also passed the Chronofiable tests, so it has a Chronofiable certificate—a certification for watches that have surpassed certain tests and conditions. In fact, the tests were run in Switzerland as the watch was being developed.

The watch hasn’t been rolled out yet, but it will be available by the end of the month. Enthusiasts can reserve a piece by emailing the brand.