 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Oliver Peoples, Roger Federer drop stylish eyewear line for fall and winter

Luxury and Performance Meet for the fall and winter

By
oliver peoples and roger federer eyewear rf 2024 line man in glasses
Courtesy of Oliver Peoples

Oliver Peoples has been a staple in the eyewear industry since the late ’80s when they took the market by storm with their brand dedicated to bringing the Southern California lifestyle to the forefront of sunglasses, optical, and shields. With Oliver Peoples’ inspiration coming from the love of Los Angeles, the brand is steeped in cinema, art, music, and the laidback vibe prevalent in the City of Angels. Now, tennis superstar Roger Federer adds to his multi-year collaboration with OP by dropping their new line for 2024.

Oliver Peoples President Rocco Basilico comments on the new line, “With the second RF Oliver Peoples collection, we continue to champion luxury, high-performance eyewear. Our vision is to create eyewear that is defined by elegance, style, and precision while simultaneously pairing with any activity the day brings. Each frame is carefully crafted to honor timeless design and modern sophistication. This collection represents a milestone in our journey, reflecting our commitment to innovation while staying true to our roots.”

Recommended Videos

More by the tennis legend

Man in Oliver Peoples sport sunglasses
Courtesy of Oliver Peoples

This season brings back more of what the initial release gave us with six new styles, including sunglasses, shields, and optical. The new collection doesn’t shy away from crossing luxury with performance, something Federer himself knows all too well. Shapes include teardrop, upswept, and shield designs.

“It was exciting to bring the latest chapter of RF Oliver Peoples to Los Angeles,” Federer said. “The California sun and overall sense of style served as a great backdrop for the new collection. The designs are innovative and modern while still being elegant and refined. I love the new color palette we created and the extra options for color-enhancing lenses. The collection feels like a natural progression of the collaboration.”

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Let James Bond teach you a valuable winter fashion lesson: Layering
Let the world's best super spy teach you how to stay warm and versatile in style
James Bond holding a shotgun and standing next to an Aston Martin

There aren't many fictional characters who can direct men's social and physical direction the way James Bond does. The legendary Indiana Jones, maybe? From Sean Connery sporting the blue romper in Goldfinger to Daniel Craig's navy tuxedo in Spectre, he can always be counted on to show us what's in style.

You can also take some lessons in men's winter fashion from 007 if you pay attention. During his outings as James Bond, especially in his third outing, Skyfall, which was partially set in chilly Scotland, Daniel Craig taught us all how to do one of the most important things in men's winter fashion: Layering.

Read more
The best merino wool socks to keep you warm this winter
Keep your feet warm this winter with these top picks
Feet wearing merino wool socks on a blue background.

We take our socks for granted. Oftentimes, we as men don't even think about the socks we wear. We buy the same white or black socks we got when we were kids and never changed. Sometimes we switch to dress socks, but if we're not forced to wear something different, we will stay in those same cotton socks we wore on the high school basketball team until the day we die. Now is the time for you to elevate to wool socks. Not just any wool socks; for the sake of your feet, consider switching to merino wool socks this winter.
What is merino wool?
Plain and simple, merino wool is wool made from merino sheep, native to Spain. It was developed in the Middle Ages and is thinner, lighter, and more comfortable than regular wool. It does two things better than regular wool, which makes it perfect for your socks. It wicks away moisture, so it keeps your temperature regulated. And it fights odor. Who doesn't want to have a pair of socks that keeps you warm without stinking?

The best thing about merino wool socks is that, if you find the right pair, they can act as both the best men's dress socks and the best compression socks, depending on the variety that you pick up. Merino wool socks really are a catchall when it comes to giving your feet comfort and style, plus a shot of performance. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite merino socks to get you through the coldest months of the year.

Read more
The Apple Watch has a significant bug that’s driving people nuts, and it breaks one major feature
To get weather info, you have to look at your phone
Apple watch black leather

Imagine waking up for your early morning run, looking out the window, and deciding to go for a run, only to get hammered by a downpour you're not expecting. Or dressing for the office in a comfortable polo and chinos only to get caught in a cold front you didn't know about. Leaving your teeth chattering and your day ruined. That is a reality we left behind a long time ago when smartphones developed weather apps to keep us informed. However, if you are an Apple Watch user, you may be feeling transported back to the 1990s as your app has been unusable in one aspect.

According to the company's own system status webpage, the app is experiencing an outage that is causing many users to be unable to access the service. The common results when checking the app are slow updated data, a message that says there is no current updated data, or even an inability to access the data at all. What makes this situation more irritating for some users is the fact that this is a primary app that comes pre-installed on all iPhones and Apple Watches.

Read more