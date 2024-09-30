Luxury and Performance Meet for the fall and winter

Oliver Peoples has been a staple in the eyewear industry since the late ’80s when they took the market by storm with their brand dedicated to bringing the Southern California lifestyle to the forefront of sunglasses, optical, and shields. With Oliver Peoples’ inspiration coming from the love of Los Angeles, the brand is steeped in cinema, art, music, and the laidback vibe prevalent in the City of Angels. Now, tennis superstar Roger Federer adds to his multi-year collaboration with OP by dropping their new line for 2024.

Oliver Peoples President Rocco Basilico comments on the new line, “With the second RF Oliver Peoples collection, we continue to champion luxury, high-performance eyewear. Our vision is to create eyewear that is defined by elegance, style, and precision while simultaneously pairing with any activity the day brings. Each frame is carefully crafted to honor timeless design and modern sophistication. This collection represents a milestone in our journey, reflecting our commitment to innovation while staying true to our roots.”

Recommended Videos

More by the tennis legend

This season brings back more of what the initial release gave us with six new styles, including sunglasses, shields, and optical. The new collection doesn’t shy away from crossing luxury with performance, something Federer himself knows all too well. Shapes include teardrop, upswept, and shield designs.

“It was exciting to bring the latest chapter of RF Oliver Peoples to Los Angeles,” Federer said. “The California sun and overall sense of style served as a great backdrop for the new collection. The designs are innovative and modern while still being elegant and refined. I love the new color palette we created and the extra options for color-enhancing lenses. The collection feels like a natural progression of the collaboration.”

Shop Now