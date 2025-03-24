Oakley and 100 Thieves unite, launching exclusive performance eyewear collection

Oakley, a leader in innovative eyewear, and 100 Thieves, the premier gaming lifestyle brand, have launched an exclusive new performance eyewear collection. The signature eyewear series collection features two styles showcasing the 100 Thieves Geo-Print, a graphic inspired by Heads-Up Display (HUD) video game maps, a 100 Thieves lens etch, and the 100 Thieves logo on the frame.

This unique campaign and collaboration celebrate the fusion of gaming and lifestyle culture and symbolize 100 Thieves’ rich history and forward-thinking vision. The partnership aims to capture the sophistication, passion, and energy that define their central role in gaming culture. Built for those who love differently, whether in the game or out in the world, each detail of these two eyewear styles is crafted precisely, combining cutting-edge optics with the unmistakable 100 Thieves aesthetic.

Recommended Videos

The first of the two styles within the collection is the HSTN Trigger 100T Grey Smoke, gaming-focused eyewear featuring Oakley’s Prizm™ Gaming 2.0 lens technology. The second style, Radar EV Path 100T Matte Black, offers performance-oriented sunglasses featuring an iridescent Prizm™ Road lens.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Oakley to create this exclusive collection,” said Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Founder of 100 Thieves. “The HSTN blue light glasses have been essential for staying locked in longer while on stream, and our Radar EV sunglasses are my go-to on the golf course.” The new Oakley x 100 Thieves collection also includes a custom-branded micro bag, box sleeve, and zippered hard case, providing a complete 100 Thieves experience. You can now purchase the Oakley x 100 Thieves collection directly from oakley.com, 100thieves.com, and select retailers worldwide.