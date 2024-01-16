The North Face just knocked 30% off this top insulated parka

Bundle up, but make it fashion. You can be both warm and stylish this winter season with The North Face — plus, with this deal you can also be frugal. For a limited time, you can take advantage of this North Face deal and get the Coldworks Insulated Parka for $350, that’s 30% off the original $500 price tag which makes this a steal — and one of the best jackets for men.

Big savings on The North Face is something you don’t want to miss. The brand has been keeping folks warm since the 60s and is known for reliable outerwear to equip explorers, city dwellers, and everyone in-between. So whether you’re hitting the slopes, running errands, going out with friends, and more, this insulated parka is the perfect choice.

Why you should buy the Coldworks Insulated Parka

Stay warm and dry this season with a coat that covers all bases. In addition to being fashionable, this coat is also breathable and waterproof making it great for cold days with rain or snow, or days where you’re more active. It’s made with recycled fabrics and filled with down and recycled polyester insulation to keep you cozy while remaining sustainable.

Boasting a relaxed fit, it also features a removable three-piece hood (with a drawcord and cord locks for adjustability), stormflap with a hook-and-loop closure that covers the two-way center front zip, and a media pocket on the stormflap. Keep your hands toasty warm with dual-entry hand pockets that have hook-and-loop flap closure tip entry and open side entry. Plus, there’s two envelope-style chest pockets and two internal mesh dump pockets so you can keep important things like your wallet, keys, and phone close to you.

You can take your pick to find the colorway that best matches your style whether its the light brown and black, dark green and navy, or the dark brown and black, each one is on sale right now.

Don’t break the bank on winter wear this season. Take advantage of this North Face sale and get the Coldworks Insulated Parka for 30% off. Stay warm and save big when you get this fashionable and cozy coat for $350 (originally $500) while you can.

