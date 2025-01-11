 Skip to main content
nonnative remixes ASICS’s Y2K trail boot with style

man wearing hiking boot in sand
With many brands joining forces for exciting collaborations, it’s no secret that many look into the archives for a design to revive. Following last year’s collaborative design, nonnative and ASICS have again reached into the brand’s retro designs to create an innovative look that fuses modern and classic. Joining the trend of retro designs, this new release is about a rugged yet sleek hiking boot that won’t go out of style. While different than what you may expect from ASICS, this release is a statement moment that will look great on the trails. Whether you wear them for an urban stroll or a quiet nature hike, this collaborative design is a multiuse silhouette that works for any closet. 

ASICS × nonnative “GEL-YETITOKYO HI GTX”

asics boot in tree
Inspired by ASICS’ Gel-Yeti boot released in 2000, both brands have gone rugged for their newest partnership that’s all about timeless style and practicality. Crafted with brown suede and equipped with GORE-TEX, this boot has a sophisticated look with the protection needed to face nature. The added toggled lacing system adds prominence to the silhouette, with a high visual impact in the front of the boot. Subtle branding can be found on the front shin section of the upper for an earthy and minimalist look. Adding to the practicality, this boot also comes with a rugged traction pattern for advanced grip. This mid-rise boot is ready for any surface, even if you use it to complete your outfit. Available for $260 via ASICS’ and nonnative web stores, this boot is perfect for thrill seekers looking to add stability and style to their wardrobe.

