 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Nike expands its outdoor footwear with a new trail-ready sneaker

Nike releases hiking sneaker

By
backside of shoes
Nike / Nike

Although many are still turning to their winter boots for the best footwear protection, Nike is already looking toward the future with their latest release. Expanding on their growing hiking-inspired collection, Nike is taking inspiration from one of their famed 90s silhouettes for a modern refresh. While the trails might not be ready yet for hiking, the new drop from the athletic company will have you planning all future outdoor adventures. A practical yet stylish pair, these sneakers are a firm example of how far Nike’s outdoor footwear collection has come and what it has planned for the future. 

Nike’s ACG Air Exploraid ‘Mowabb’

side view of pair of Nike sneakers
Nike / Nike

The brand’s Mowabb silhouette inspires the new trail sneaker, which combines durability, style, and practicality. First debuted in the 90s, this modern iteration continues the legacy of rugged construction with breathable mesh, leather overlays, and durable suede. These sneakers are in a neutral mix of earthy beige, khaki, and black, ready for any terrain or journey. The mesh khaki brown midsole adds another variety of color and texture to the sneaker, giving it a more complex look. Vibrant orange laces add a pop of color to the shoe that brings it all together. Modern footwear features help cushion the foot and absorb shock to return it as energy. It will hit Nike’s shelves and online stores on or around January 10 for $140. Another iconic release from Nike that targets hiking fans, these sneakers are a glimpse of what to expect from the brand’s ACG line. Whether for a city walk or nature trek, these Nike shoes are a must-have for all your new year’s adventures.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
This ’90s Nike boot is ready for its return this season
Nike revives one of their best boots
side view of khaki nike chukka boot

Although boots aren’t some of the main offerings in Nike’s lineup, they still hold a special place in the brand’s history. During the 1990s, Nike pushed the limits on their boot designs, ultimately leading to some iconic styles we wear today. Although at the time these boots didn’t see the success others see today, they still prove that Nike knows how to construct a quality boot. As part of Nike’s outdoor line, ACG, their 90s-era boot is returning for a second chance. With a few modern details and upgrades, this silhouette has another opportunity to make a splash. Coming in two confirmed colorways, this boot looks to become your new favorite of the season. 
Nike ACG Izy Chukka boot

 

Read more
BEAMS, Hoka brings back a famed sneaker – and it’s better than ever.
Hoka, BEAMS release new sneaker
green and blue sneakers in a pile

Although the year is coming to a close, brands like Hoka and BEAMS still have steam for the remaining days ahead. In a new collaboration, both brands are taking a look at another past sneaker for the chance to finish the year with another successful and practical shoe. While the collaborations have been numerous in the year, this final partnership refocuses the brand’s objective of being the fastest and most comfortable sneaker on the market. Available in two color combinations, the new sneaker is all about sleekness on the outside and modern footwear technology on the inside. Those looking to expand their athletic footwear for the new year will have the best opportunity to have two of the hottest brands on the market in their hands. 
BEAMS x HOKA Clifton ONE9

Steeped in nostalgic details, the collaborative Clifton ONE9 from BEAMS and Hoka is a classic sneaker that brings in the best of both brands. Crafted with an open-hole mesh underlay and TPU film overlay, this sneaker is ideal for those who long for a retro-style shoe. Finishing details like the layered retro Hoka logo and synthetic toe cap and heel counters give the sneaker a look different from the brand’s previous collaborations. For this reiteration of the 2010s-era sneaker, the brands have launched the shoe in two colorways: habanero/black and Hoka blue/ Hoka citrus. With these options, fans will have the option to choose from a sleek black and red combination or a vibrant blue and yellow mix. Available now at Hoka for $150, this sneaker is an excellent way to start your 2025.

Read more
The END x Timex Skeleton: Timex reveals its fashion side with a new watch
Timex is definitely getting more stylish and this new watch is a proof of the evolution
The END x Timex Skeleton

Timex partnered up with End Clothing to create a stylish timepiece that bridges horology and the fashion world. The two brands have worked on various projects, so this new piece strengthens a partnership that’s been growing and evolving in the past few years.

End Clothing is a brand that deals with men’s and women’s clothing, and it's been active since 2005.

Read more