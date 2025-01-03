Nike expands its outdoor footwear with a new trail-ready sneaker

Although many are still turning to their winter boots for the best footwear protection, Nike is already looking toward the future with their latest release. Expanding on their growing hiking-inspired collection, Nike is taking inspiration from one of their famed 90s silhouettes for a modern refresh. While the trails might not be ready yet for hiking, the new drop from the athletic company will have you planning all future outdoor adventures. A practical yet stylish pair, these sneakers are a firm example of how far Nike’s outdoor footwear collection has come and what it has planned for the future.

Nike’s ACG Air Exploraid ‘Mowabb’

The brand’s Mowabb silhouette inspires the new trail sneaker, which combines durability, style, and practicality. First debuted in the 90s, this modern iteration continues the legacy of rugged construction with breathable mesh, leather overlays, and durable suede. These sneakers are in a neutral mix of earthy beige, khaki, and black, ready for any terrain or journey. The mesh khaki brown midsole adds another variety of color and texture to the sneaker, giving it a more complex look. Vibrant orange laces add a pop of color to the shoe that brings it all together. Modern footwear features help cushion the foot and absorb shock to return it as energy. It will hit Nike’s shelves and online stores on or around January 10 for $140. Another iconic release from Nike that targets hiking fans, these sneakers are a glimpse of what to expect from the brand’s ACG line. Whether for a city walk or nature trek, these Nike shoes are a must-have for all your new year’s adventures.