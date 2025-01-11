New Balance goes a silent bold look for the Lunar New Year

Although the start of the Lunar New Year typically calls for vivid designs, New Balance is setting itself apart with subdued sneakers that are still bold for them. With decadent hues and minimalist touches, the latest New Balance sneakers celebrate the ‘Year of the Snake’ with a sleek design far from what you would expect from the athletic company. Although we’ve seen variations of New Balance in their previous collaborations, these stand-alone sneakers are a fresh and modern take that’ll easily become your favorite throughout the year. Available in three different editions, the New Balance Lunar New Year collection has an option for every type of fan. The brand has also released clothing options that match your footwear perfectly and complete your Lunar New Year look.

New Balance’s Lunar New Year releases

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, New Balance has taken to their 740, 1906R, and 1000 designs for a thematic upgrade that’s sleek and bold. While New Balance doesn’t tend to stray much from its array of colorways, these designs infuse interesting patterns and accents worthy of the festivities. In their 740 design, the brand uses a segmented midsole, streamlined silhouette, and an open knit mesh upper that mimics snakeskin. Using two-tone color mesh and angular overlays, this redesign is an elevated way of celebrating the ‘Year of the Snake.’ The 1906R follows a similar path, using open-holed mesh and synthetic overlays in a rich grey tone. This sneaker also comes equipped with a sturdy Ndurance outsole and shock-absorbing N-ergy.

Recommended Videos

The most eye-catching of the new sneakers comes in the form of the New Balance 1000. Decked out in a rich black hue, this design has a standard mesh upper with an inverted synthetic overlay design. With sculpted midsole details, reflective accents, and ABZORB cushioning at the heel and midsole, this sneaker isn’t just for looks. The added performance features on all three designs and their neutral yet sleek looks make them an ideal special edition sneaker that will last long after the year ends. All three sneakers are available via New Balance and range from $110 to $160.

Shop Lunar New Year