Save trees by running with Nathan

A particular breed of person wakes up before the sun rises. They stretch off their night’s sleep, and they get dressed in their favorite movable clothing. Then they exit their homes and start running. They take in the sights, the smells, and the sounds of the world around them while their Fitbit tracks everything from their route to their heart rate so they can say they got a great workout and they are then much healthier. One of the aspects that makes that run so addictive is the nature surrounding them. But while we may love a good morning jog, the threes lining the trails are disappearing faster than we can replace them. That is something you can now help with, thanks to the Nathan Plant a Tree program.

A bonus to great running gear

Nathan is one of our favorite places to go when we are recommitting ourselves to regular running. Their shorts are lightweight with advanced moisture-wicking technology and a 4-way stretch. Their Stealth Jacket is so light you likely won’t even remember you are wearing it, and it won’t make that annoying swishing sound other jackets make. But that is what you are coming for when you shop for running gear. Nathan wants to go the extra mile, so you can choose to spend .65 cents more, and Eco drive will plant trees on your behalf. The partnership between Nathan and Ecodrive has committed to using the shipping distance to calculate how many trees would need to be planted to offset the emission created by the order. Run well. Feel great.

Nathan x Ecodrive