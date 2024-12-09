 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Save trees by running with Nathan

Offset the emissions of your order by planting a tree

By
Baby tree in palm
Akil Mazumder / Pexels

A particular breed of person wakes up before the sun rises. They stretch off their night’s sleep, and they get dressed in their favorite movable clothing. Then they exit their homes and start running. They take in the sights, the smells, and the sounds of the world around them while their Fitbit tracks everything from their route to their heart rate so they can say they got a great workout and they are then much healthier. One of the aspects that makes that run so addictive is the nature surrounding them. But while we may love a good morning jog, the threes lining the trails are disappearing faster than we can replace them. That is something you can now help with, thanks to the Nathan Plant a Tree program.

A bonus to great running gear

Nathan running shorts
Nathan

Nathan is one of our favorite places to go when we are recommitting ourselves to regular running. Their shorts are lightweight with advanced moisture-wicking technology and a 4-way stretch. Their Stealth Jacket is so light you likely won’t even remember you are wearing it, and it won’t make that annoying swishing sound other jackets make. But that is what you are coming for when you shop for running gear. Nathan wants to go the extra mile, so you can choose to spend .65 cents more, and Eco drive will plant trees on your behalf. The partnership between Nathan and Ecodrive has committed to using the shipping distance to calculate how many trees would need to be planted to offset the emission created by the order. Run well. Feel great.

Nathan x Ecodrive

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Ariat teams with rodeo legend for true cowboy collection
Trevor Brazile knows cowboying, and wants to help you become one
Ariat Relentless

Ariat is a big name in western wear. They are one of the biggest. From stellar boots and jeans to attractive and functional shirts and outerwear, they have always been one of the go-to brands for everything cowboys need. With the National Finals Rodeo about to kick off in Las Vegas, you will likely see Ariat everywhere, and even more likely, you will see their collection with 26-time world champion Trevor Brazile. The collection, Ariat Relentless, is one of the most stylistically functional lines a cowboy has seen.

“I've been a big part of everything I’ve done with Ariat,” Trevor explains. “The team is truly interested in moving cowboys’ and cowgirls’ lives forward, and they've been at the forefront of innovation for so long, and that’s what drew me in. On their own, technology and tradition are not enough. But Ariat puts those two together with everyday use, which has made this collection real.”
Nobody knows cowboys like the rodeo and Ariat

Read more
Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe combine enduring legacies in a capsule collection
Ben Sherman x Ace Capsule Lifestyle

Ace Cafe was the place to go when the North Circular Road was brand new in 1938. The cafe was frequented mainly by truckers and other travelers on the road until the building was demolished in a WWII air raid in 1940. It took a full nine years before the cafe reopened, and just like England, it bounced back after the war's destruction to become stronger and more successful. Ben Sherman is one of the more popular brands we talk about on The Manual, it is the pinnacle of British style and embodies the rebellious nature of its origins from the 1960s. Six years after Ben Sherman opened its doors in 1963, Ace Cafe was forced to close theirs. The Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe capsule collection is a testament to the enduring legacy of both brands and puts British heritage on full display.
Enduring legacies of rebellious culture

In 1994, the Ace Cafe Reunion organized the convergence of numerous motorcycle runs that played homage to the closure of the original cafe and brought recognition back to the long-loved cafe. Ben Sherman put together a seven-piece capsule, creating a timeless fusion of mod and biker culture spanning from the late 50s to the present day. It includes two tees, two pullover polos (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), two button-ups (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), and a short sleeve zip, all carrying the classic black and white color scheme and checkerboard pattern Ace Cafe is best known for.
Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe

Read more
Paul Stewart lets you step out with Phineas Cole
Go against the neutrals of 2024 by adopting the colors of Phineas Cole
Phineas Cole Suede lined Blazer

This season, we see a new outburst of vintage styles hit the market. While the last few decades have pushed further and further into the progression of fashion, menswear is taking a step back and exploring its past with styles from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Of course, there can't be a resurgence of vintage styles without a modern update and today's spin on old-school classics. That is what Paul Stewart has always been good at, and that is why they want you to unapologetically be the best-dressed man in the room. But they are doing more than twisting yesterday's styles with today's looks; they have a younger and flashier cousin that doesn't want to disappear into the neutral colors that are becoming more popular this season. Paul Stewart's Phineas Cole wants you to step out and show personality in color and patterns.
Colors and patterns stand out in a year of neutrals

While Paul Stewart has been a mainstay in men's style for the last century, their Phineas Cole line came about in 2007 when they wanted to appeal to a younger audience. To do that, they had to ditch the conventional and go in for a brighter and more out-there concept. They have done it ever since, and now they enjoy being one of the only brands to stick with the idea. While the rest of the fashion industry is embracing the blacks, blues, and grays of yesterday, be bold and stand out in the crowd with some of their brightest and most attractive patterns.
Phineas Cole

Read more