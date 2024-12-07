 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Run clubs are the new nightclubs — Strava data shows huge rise in popularity

Running clubs are the new social hotspots allowing people to socialize and stay active.

By
Group of people running
cottonbro studio / Pexels

Having an accountability partner and someone you go running with can help you stay motivated and make you more likely to show up and get moving. Joining a run club allows you to meet new people who are also interested in health and fitness so that you can encourage and support each other. The benefits of running are abundant, from improving your heart health and bone density to burning calories and lifting your mood. Running clubs are another way to incorporate running into your workout schedule and get additional benefits. New Strava data shows a huge rise in the popularity of run clubs. It turns out that run clubs might just be the new nightclubs. Let’s look at the data and the benefits of running clubs.

The data

people group running together outside on road
Cotton Bro / Pexels

Strava is an app designed for active people. Recently, Strava released the Year In Sport: Trend Report, identifying the leading trends and surges of 2024. The report combines billions of unique activity data from the global community of over 135 million people, along with insights from a randomized, global survey of over 5,000 people.

Recommended Videos

Strava reveals that ‘run clubs are replacing nightclubs as social hotspots’ with a huge rise in run clubs and group activities. ‘Making social connections’ was a leading motivator for people to exercise, and more and more people seek social connections through working out.

The report showed:

  • A 59% increase in running club participation globally in 2024. 
  • 58% of survey respondents said they made new friends through fitness groups.
  • Nearly 1 in 5 Gen Z individuals had been on a date with someone they met through exercise.
  • Gen Z was 4 times more likely to want to meet people through working out than at the bar.
  • There was a 40% average increase in activity length when there were more than 10 people compared to working out alone. The activities were runs, bike rides, and hikes.

What are the benefits of running clubs?

people running together
Kampus Production / Pexels

Running clubs refer to running crews or groups of runners who train together for various reasons, such as motivation, developing friendships, and increasing speed. Group training runs offer a supportive environment for runners of all experience and fitness levels to stay motivated, share tips, socialize, and meet new people. If other people are expecting you to show up, that might just encourage you to lace up your running shoes and head out the door.

Related

To summarize, here are some of the benefits of joining a running club:

  • Accountability and community.
  • Structured training: Many running clubs include coached sessions with expert runners and fitness professionals.
  • Have more fun and make new friends.
  • Run in new places.
  • Run faster: You might be more likely to pick up the pace if you keep up with others.

Concluding thoughts

people running together men and women jogging outdoors outside
Cotton Bro / Pexels

You can use this tool from ‘Running in the U.S.A.’ to find run clubs in your state. It’s up to you if you’d like to join running clubs, but there are definitely worthwhile benefits to consider. You could always give it a try and see how it goes. You might have more fun, meet new friends, explore new places, run faster for longer, and get more motivated, along with all of the usual benefits of running.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
New study explores whether regular exercise can lower your risk of dementia
Does prioritizing your fitness help protect your brain health?
man exercising running around outdoors dark grey sky

We all want to protect our brains and bodies from disease and decline and stay sharp and vibrant throughout the decades. Regular exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle, and it brings a range of benefits, from lowering blood pressure to perking up your mood and prompting the release of feel-good endorphins. Your training habits can benefit your physical health and your brain health, too. For example, an interesting study showed that people who took part in aerobic fitness training had increased brain volume and white and gray matter. 

Physical activity can sharpen problem-solving, memory, and learning and reduce depression or anxiety. Another study concluded that cognitive decline is nearly twice as common in adults who are inactive compared to active adults. In a recent study, researchers wanted to look at how exercise lowered the risk of dementia. Let’s take a look at the study and the results.
The study

Read more
Jumpstart your new year fitness goals with TikTok’s viral Winter Arc challenge
Now is the season to prioritize and improve your athletic performance
man running wearing hoodie outside two shirts

It’s the same story every January; the gym is bursting with people eager to fulfill their new year’s fitness resolutions. Before that, in the months leading up to the holidays, people tend to kick back a little and slow down with their training routines. You can start that weekly run, swim, or circuit class after the new year. 'New year, new you' is often the echoed phrase. TikTok’s viral Winter Arc challenge is switching things up and encouraging people to pick up the pace sooner. Let’s look at the Winter Arc challenge and top tips to help you get ahead with your fitness goals.
The latest trending TikTok fitness challenge

‘Winter Arc’ is a 90-day challenge trending on TikTok where you use the last three months of the year to focus on health and fitness objectives and personal development, such as joining a running club, improving your nutrition, or starting a five-day workout plan. Instead of the fall being leisurely time off or a time to sink into your couch and hibernate with a warm beverage, this challenge looks at the holidays as a time to jumpstart your health and fitness goals. The only rule is that you must stay consistent and disciplined to make noticeable progress by the new year.
The idea behind the Winter Arc

Read more
Can music help you run faster for longer? Here’s what the science shows
Could musical fuel help you finish that tough run?
man running marathon headphones black t shirt outside

Putting your headphones on and setting off into the distance helps you drown out the outside world and focuses your mind on the music. We all have our favorite playlists of tunes that captivate and absorb us in the melodies, harmonies, and beats. If you’re like many runners out there, grabbing your headphones, water bottle, and running shoes might be one of your favorite things to do.

Could listening to high-energy songs while running give you a boost so you can pick up the pace and finish that tough run? Can music make you run faster for longer? Researchers set out to find some answers and determine how music impacts running. Let’s look at the research.
The study

Read more