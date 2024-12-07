Run clubs are the new nightclubs — Strava data shows huge rise in popularity

Table of Contents Table of Contents The data What are the benefits of running clubs? Concluding thoughts

Having an accountability partner and someone you go running with can help you stay motivated and make you more likely to show up and get moving. Joining a run club allows you to meet new people who are also interested in health and fitness so that you can encourage and support each other. The benefits of running are abundant, from improving your heart health and bone density to burning calories and lifting your mood. Running clubs are another way to incorporate running into your workout schedule and get additional benefits. New Strava data shows a huge rise in the popularity of run clubs. It turns out that run clubs might just be the new nightclubs. Let’s look at the data and the benefits of running clubs.

The data

Strava is an app designed for active people. Recently, Strava released the Year In Sport: Trend Report, identifying the leading trends and surges of 2024. The report combines billions of unique activity data from the global community of over 135 million people, along with insights from a randomized, global survey of over 5,000 people.

Recommended Videos

Strava reveals that ‘run clubs are replacing nightclubs as social hotspots’ with a huge rise in run clubs and group activities. ‘Making social connections’ was a leading motivator for people to exercise, and more and more people seek social connections through working out.

The report showed:

A 59% increase in running club participation globally in 2024.

58% of survey respondents said they made new friends through fitness groups.

Nearly 1 in 5 Gen Z individuals had been on a date with someone they met through exercise.

Gen Z was 4 times more likely to want to meet people through working out than at the bar.

There was a 40% average increase in activity length when there were more than 10 people compared to working out alone. The activities were runs, bike rides, and hikes.

What are the benefits of running clubs?

Running clubs refer to running crews or groups of runners who train together for various reasons, such as motivation, developing friendships, and increasing speed. Group training runs offer a supportive environment for runners of all experience and fitness levels to stay motivated, share tips, socialize, and meet new people. If other people are expecting you to show up, that might just encourage you to lace up your running shoes and head out the door.

To summarize, here are some of the benefits of joining a running club:

Accountability and community.

Structured training: Many running clubs include coached sessions with expert runners and fitness professionals.

Have more fun and make new friends.

Run in new places.

Run faster: You might be more likely to pick up the pace if you keep up with others.

Concluding thoughts

You can use this tool from ‘Running in the U.S.A.’ to find run clubs in your state. It’s up to you if you’d like to join running clubs, but there are definitely worthwhile benefits to consider. You could always give it a try and see how it goes. You might have more fun, meet new friends, explore new places, run faster for longer, and get more motivated, along with all of the usual benefits of running.