You Won’t Believe the Price Tags on 10 of the Most Expensive Shoes For Men

Bryan Holt
By

As the old saying goes, “You can tell a lot about a man by his shoes.” For the classy gentleman, you’re likely to find him sporting a snazzy pair of dress shoes that were handmade and cost a pretty penny. And because dress shoes are one of the most important pieces in a man’s wardrobe, it’s important to know your options when searching for a pair, especially if you’re browsing the most expensive shoes on the market.

If you’re dressed to the nines, you’ll need to match that confidence and attention to detail with a killer pair of shoes. You’ll see that many of the most expensive shoes for men feature master-level craftsmanship in design and materials. Many are constructed out of highly durable leathers such as alligator, crocodile, and calfskin that look better with age and last longer than the cheaper grain leather styles used today.

It’s actually quite interesting to see how high the price tag can go for a pair of shoes, especially shoes that are unique, rare, and custom-made for special occasions. In lieu of prices being somewhat dictated by the number of releases, we also dug up information on some of the most unique and most expensive shoes to hit the auction block.

Now, we’re not telling you to risk it all on a pair of hand-finished oxfords from Testoni or Tom Ford if you can’t afford it. But if you find yourself with some extra spending money, and you really want to get yourself something nice, a pair of luxury dress shoes is the best gift a man can give himself.

Here are some of the most expensive pairs of men’s shoes.

Amadeo Testoni Antiqued Leather Oxfords – $1,755

Amadeo Testoni Antique Leather Oxford

Amadeo Testoni has a stronghold in the expensive shoe category, as it’s one of Italy’s most well-recognized cobbler hubs. Its antique calfskin leather oxford shoe is one of our cheapest options amongst our roundup and the silhouette is absolutely stunning. It offers everything, including a handsome appearance, waterproof protection, and a surprising amount of flexibility so you can walk in comfort and confidence.

Gucci Princetown Crocodile Slipper with Double G – $2,650

Gucci Princetown Crocodile slipper

This Gucci slipper isn’t a shoe, per se, but it slips on your feet so we’re adding it to the bunch. And besides, the Princetown Crocodile Slipper is Gucci’s most expensive shoe option on its site. It’s fur-lined, finished with a premium leather strap on the top, and sports the iconic double-G Gucci logo.

Prada Crocodile Leather Sneakers – $2,900

Prada Crocodile Leather Sneakers

Prada designed its steeply-priced, steezy alligator sneakers for the cold winter months. The boot features a rubber lug sole and shearling lining for ultimate warmth retention. We are suckers for this classic leather appearance on a contemporary sneaker silhouette.

Salvatore Ferragamo Single Monk-Strap Shoe – $3,000

Salvatore Ferragamo Single Monk Strap Shoe

These handmade dress shoes from Italian luxury good gurus Salvatore Ferragamo are not only handsome, but they’re also some of the most expensive shoes you can buy. We absolutely admire the contemporary silhouette with a waterproof leather sole, a leather toe, and a tonal lizard skin upper, but our favorite part of the shoe might be its stylish monk strap and its overall versatility.

Saint Laurent Wyatt Boots in Ostrich – $4,000

saint-laurent-wyatt-boots-in-ostrich

These are a little quirky, but Saint Laurent’s Wyatt boot holds a heavy price tag for good reason. It’s crafted out of 100% ostrich leather, which is one of the most intricate, specialized, and expensive processes in leather craftsmanship. Aside from its high-quality, the Wyatt boot boasts a pointed toe design that complements your best suit to perfection.

Berluti Cursive Galet Alligator Leather Loafers – $11,800

Berluti Alligator Leather Loafers and Oxfords

Berluti offers its pristine alligator leather in both loafer and oxford designs, as well as blue or brown colorways. Sure, just under $12,000 seems steep, but these might be the best of the best when it comes to the most expensive shoes. The leather is extremely soft and supple, offering the right amount of flexibility, while the cursive Galet formation fits your foot as comfortably as a glove.

Tom Ford Edgar Alligator Hand-Polished Zip Boot – $14,450

most expensive shoes for men tom ford edgar alligator boot

These are Tom Ford’s most expensive option, and they’re damn good looking. The Edgar alligator boot is hand-polished, stitched with Blake construction, and feature the luxury Edgar zip design for style and performance.

Ridiculous Customs

Nike MAG Back to the Future – $52,000 

Nike MAG Back to the Future

We all remember the self-lacing shoes Marty McFly put on in Back to the Future, right? Well, even if you don’t, you’ll still get a kick out of these. Nike decided to run with the then-futuristic idea of self-lacing sneakers, which it released in extremely limited quantity in 2016, and sneakerheads went wild — so wild that the resale price has eclipsed the $50,000 mark. The best part of this news, though, is that Nike plans on releasing a cheaper, more functional pair of self-lacing running shoes this year.

Nike Waffle Shoe – $475,000

Nike Waffle Shoe

The Nike Waffle shoe is a historic silhouette, as it’s one of the 12 Nike track shoes made for runners in the 1972 Olympic Trials. As we all know now, this design pushed Nike into the upper echelon of the sports footwear world. This pair, which auctioned for a record $475,000, was the only pair out of the dozen that were never worn.

Tom Ford Customs by Jason Arasheben – $2 million

most expensive shoes for men tom ford customs by jason arasheben

Outlandish, ridiculously expensive, and astoundingly intricate — these one-of-a-kind shoes were customized and designed for Nick Cannon when he was the host of America’s Got Talent. They’re crafted with more than 14,000 round-cut white diamonds individually set on a white gold construction.

Jada Dubai x Passion Diamond – $17 Million

Jada Dubai x Passion Diamond

Yes, we know these are heels. However, $17 million is a ridiculous amount of money for a shoe and it’s worth noting.

