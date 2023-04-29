 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

VEJA drops new line of 100% organic cotton sneakers

The new VEJA sneakers are made with organic cotton. Here's why that matters.

BethAnn Mayer
By

VEJA is giving you a chance to wear your love for the planet on your feet.

The French footwear brand that counts Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle as fans and once made a shoe from food waste is at it again. This time, VEJA has created a sneaker made from 100% organic cotton. The WATA II launched earlier this month. Organic cotton isn’t new for VEJA sneakers. The brand has been purchasing organic cotton, which it poses as the “raw material of the future,” for nearly two decades.

red canvas low top sneakers

VEJA’s organic cotton is produced by Brazilian and Peruvian farmers’ associations that adhere to fair trade principles. Essentially, these practices mean the farmers keep people and the environment in mind when harvesting and cultivating cotton.

Related Videos

Sustainable everything is all the rage these days. What sets VEJA shoes apart from other products from brands that claim to be green is that it purchases its cotton at an “uncorrelated price.” VEJA pays top dollar for its organic cotton, currently shelling out $24.77 per kilo, about 50% higher than the market price. Why pay so much, especially with economic doom and gloom looming? According to the brand’s website, VEJA agrees on a price with farmers in advance, giving them clarity into how much they’ll make. VEJA also provides financial security to the producers by signing a two-year contract at the beginning of the deal, guaranteeing they’ll purchase the cotton at a specific price. After that, they agree on a price annually.

The high fee pays for the cotton production costs and — here’s the feel-good kicker — takes care of the cotton producers. They earn a living, can support their families, and invest in their businesses and community. No middle person is setting up the deal, cutting out another person to pay and upping the producers’ income.

VEJA takes it a step further by paying 50% of the harvest in advance to lift the community. The brand didn’t change its tune during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VEJA bought around 1,400 tons of organic cotton between 2004 and 2022. Most recently, the brand has used that cotton to design the WATA II. VEJA weaves the organic cotton into the canvas, layers, and uppers of its royally famous kicks, creating shoes that look and feel good.

The WATA II adds to this lineage of VEJA sneakers. The story behind the new VEJA shoes can make you feel good about wearing them. However, the shoes also look good. You can snag them in high or low tops. High tops come in cream, black, bright yellow, navy, and brown. Shoppers can purchase low-top styles in green, blue, orange, white, and black.

The laces are all white—Ditto for the soles. As for the breakdown of materials, the canvas and lining are entirely organic cotton. The outsole consists of 40% Amazonian rubber and 10% rubber, while the insole is 75% bio-based and recycled.

And, frankly, the shoe is 100% stylish.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer

Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons or after her sons, Peter and Noah, and three furbabies).

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Treat Your Feet: These are the 7 Types of Shoes Every Man Should Own
Every man should own these 7 types of shoes to always be in style
the best shoelaces for boots shoe laces

Nothing finishes off a great outfit like the right pair of shoes. As a matter of fact, the right pair of shoes can elevate an ensemble from mediocre to the talk of the party. There are literally dozens of options for men to choose from when it comes to picking the right shoe for your closet. But what are the types of shoes every man should own?

When building your shoe wardrobe, there are some staples every man should add to his collection to ensure that you have the right shoe for any occasion. To help you navigate the over-saturated waters in every shoe store, here are the seven types of shoes that every man should own.
Black Dress Shoes

Read more
Seeing Green: Inside Roger Federer’s Off-Court Shoe Collection
roger federer on running shoe collection 0 s the centre court jp at matchesfashion 3

Roger Federer may be tied with Rafa Nadal as the winningest tennis player ever in regard to majors victories, but when it comes to grass, there's no contest. With eight Wimbledon titles to his credit, Federer is a turf master, and thanks to the contest's reputation of refinement, the 39-year-old, seen frequently hoisting its trophy, has come to embody the same. In keeping with his shuffle of sponsors (he announced a reported $300 million contract with Japanese apparel company Uniqlo in 2018), his signature shoes, collectively called the Roger Collection, were released on Wednesday, June 30, through Matchesfashion.

The Roger Collection features three styles, as well as a special edition of one of the styles. All are lifestyle shoes with a classic tennis aesthetic. At first glance, one might be impressed with the color options: The Centre Court features five hues for men, while the Advantage is available in seven. But upon closer inspection, all but the special-edition Clubhouse are distinguished by insignificant accents in various shades, most with a uniform (and predominant) white base. Those expecting the neon pops of professional tennis might, at first, be confused. But the uniform of the day at Wimbledon has always been white, and the shoe's release is obviously coordinated with the 2021 tournament, which is currently underway.
Related Guides

Read more
The 9 Best Shoes To Buy Under $100 on Amazon in 2022
best shoes to buy under 100 amazon adidas

We often spend our time hunting for cheap finds in both brick-and-mortar and online stores. As always, Amazon will remain our favorite go-to merchant for the trendiest clothing and accessories in the market. Maybe you’ve found yourself going down the rabbit hole of Amazon’s fashion category to find some affordable pairs of shoes.

Oops! Don’t spend too much time there, for we’re going to help you find some wallet-friendly footwear for your needs this 2022. To fire things up, we’ve gathered some of the best shoes under $100, from sporty running shoes to stylish chukka boots.
Adidas Men's Grand Court Sneaker

Read more