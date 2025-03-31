Merrell’s famed slipper has gotten a vintage upgrade

A household name for outdoor footwear, Merrell knows how to combine performance needs into one practical shoe. However, for their latest release, Merrell isn’t just creating an outdoor shoe; it’s remixing one of their most recognizable silhouettes into a vintage charmer. Along with YMC, the duo is taking on the current slip-on trend with plenty of style. Remixed with a textured upper, the newest slipper is the perfect everyday option with the proper support and versatility to style almost any outfit. The new design is for the Spring/Summer 2025 season and can function as an outdoor shoe or indoor slipper. Influenced by workwear and military uniforms, this slipper isn’t your typical slip-on

YMC x Merrell Moab Slide 2

Available in two rich colorways, the newest Moab Slide 2 blends Merrell’s performance support with YMC’s stylish details. Composed of a suede leather upper, this slip-on slide has a texturized material that looks like a classic ’90s-era slipper. Featuring a leather footbed, the Moab Slide 2 comes equipped with Merrell Air Cushion technology in the heel, which absorbs shock and adds stability. A protective rand adds durability, while a Vibram Ecostep Recycle outsole provides better grip on dry and wet surfaces. Finishing the technical aspect of the design are 100 percent recycled breathable mesh lining and molded nylon arch shank. The Merrell Moab Slide 2 is available in a dark grey and blue colorway via the Merrell and YMC web stores for $199.