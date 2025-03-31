 Skip to main content
Merrell’s famed slipper has gotten a vintage upgrade

Merrell, YMC release new slipper design

By
underfoot of merrell moab 2 slide
Merrell / Merrell

A household name for outdoor footwear, Merrell knows how to combine performance needs into one practical shoe. However, for their latest release, Merrell isn’t just creating an outdoor shoe; it’s remixing one of their most recognizable silhouettes into a vintage charmer. Along with YMC, the duo is taking on the current slip-on trend with plenty of style. Remixed with a textured upper, the newest slipper is the perfect everyday option with the proper support and versatility to style almost any outfit. The new design is for the Spring/Summer 2025 season and can function as an outdoor shoe or indoor slipper. Influenced by workwear and military uniforms, this slipper isn’t your typical slip-on

YMC x Merrell Moab Slide 2

side profile of merrell slipper
Merrell / Merrell

Available in two rich colorways, the newest Moab Slide 2 blends Merrell’s performance support with YMC’s stylish details. Composed of a suede leather upper, this slip-on slide has a texturized material that looks like a classic ’90s-era slipper. Featuring a leather footbed, the Moab Slide 2 comes equipped with Merrell Air Cushion technology in the heel, which absorbs shock and adds stability. A protective rand adds durability, while a Vibram Ecostep Recycle outsole provides better grip on dry and wet surfaces. Finishing the technical aspect of the design are 100 percent recycled breathable mesh lining and molded nylon arch shank. The Merrell Moab Slide 2 is available in a dark grey and blue colorway via the Merrell and YMC web stores for $199.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
New Balance brings back its beloved barefoot sneaker for another release
New Balance announces new sneaker
New balance purple shoe

Although New Balance is known for its signature chunky silhouette, a more minimal and slim model used to be a crowd favorite, the athletic brand’s barefoot-inspired silhouette is a sleek and subdued design that resembles the natural foot shape. Although many of the most recognized models from the brand are the more voluminous styles, recent trends have cleared the way for the return of slimmed-down shoes. Besides its minimal size, the shoe offers a rugged and durable characteristic that athletes will enjoy. Feeling closer to the ground, this shoe is a one-of-a-kind design that contrasts significantly with the ultra-chunky models the brand has released. Despite its small size, this slim silhouette still offers all of the features and technology you would expect in your athletic footwear, without losing the style that New Balance has come to gain. 
New Balance Minimus MT10 ‘Dusk Shower’

 

Nicks Boots and Parkhurst deliver stylish new engineer boots
Nicks Boots, Parkhurst release new boot
black boots on table

Known for their quality and durable footwear, Nicks Boots and Parkhurst are teaming up to create the ultimate engineer boot you didn’t know you needed. While engineer boots have become a less common sight thanks to the reinvigoration of other styles, they remain a stylish and rugged footwear choice. The engineer boot offers simplicity and practicality, regardless of situation or environment. A popular option for motorcycle fanatics or rugged work conditions, the engineer boot can also be a stylish addition to your look, adding volume and grit. Besides bringing knowledge and premium craftsmanship to the boot, both brands have combined one of Parkhurst’s most beloved features into this classic silhouette. 
The Nicks x Parkhurst Brakeman boot

 

END. celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new Salomon sneaker
END., Salomon release new sneaker
product photo of end. salomon

For any company, each anniversary marks a new milestone worth celebrating. In 2025, UK-based retailer END. reached another major milestone with its 20th anniversary. The retailer contacts its closest partners for collaborations, events, and exclusives throughout the year to celebrate the occasion. One of their long-time collaborators, Salomon, is celebrating with a new XT-6 that dazzles with its pops of color. To reimagine this 2013-era sneaker, the duo has updated the sneaker with a new color palette that feels better suited for the modern era. Donning plenty of premium footwear technology, this design isn’t just about looks; it also provides the quality performance from Salomon. While the year will likely bring many enticing collaborations from END., there’s no doubt that their long-time partnership with Salomon continues to shine. 
END. x Salomon XT-6 ‘Emerald’

 Using Salomon’s XT-6 silhouette as the base, the newest collaborative sneaker from the brand and END. dons an eclectic emerald green and platinum silver colorway. Featuring mesh and abrasion-resistant TPU uppers in platinum silver, with a rich emerald green adorning the outsole. This green hue is also found on the tongue and stitching near the laces. The texture of an emerald jewel adorns the co-branded insole for a hidden pop of color and style. Completing the emerald-inspired makeover is a textured pattern underfoot that mimics the light and depth of an emerald jewel. Salomon’s signature quickLace closure finishes the design, ensuring users feel secure and comfortable in the shoe. This new sneaker gem will retail $195 and can be found online via END.’s web store on March 28.

