Upgrade Your Wardrobe With the 6 Best Deals From Huckberry’s Clearance Sale

When we see great gear, we’re inclined to jump right on it and hit “Add to Cart,” as it were. So it goes for the rugged, durable, versatile men’s style and gear lineup at San Francisco’s Huckberry. Long one of our favorite retailers, the site is now offering an astonishing number of stylish spring and summer picks at seriously affordable prices. Heck, some of these picks are marked down as much as 40% off — but, as the adage goes, they won’t be around for long. Shop the best mix of high-quality, affordable gear we’ve seen in some time — we did the hard work and got your list started below. 

Wellen Organic Cotton Pocket Tee (Was $34, 32% Off) 

Wellen Pocket Tee

This might be the absolute best time to pick up a stylish long-sleeve tee, especially one made with organic cotton from Huckberry’s in-house brand Wellen. Get it in multiple colors and make it a casual, go-to evening layer this season — it will be time to light up the fire pit before you know it. 

Nisolo Travel Derby (Huckberry Exclusive) 

Nisolo Travel Derby

Sick and tired of wearing slippers or house shoes? We’re all likely at that point right now — why not step up your spring and summer at-home footwear quickly and easily with these stylish, ultra-lightweight derby shoes? Even if your travel routine looks a bit different these days, we’re still onboard with what Nisolo’s done here thanks to the lightweight sole and soft suede.

Timex Beekman Watch (Was $158, 30% Off) 

Timex Beekman Watch

In need of an upgrade to your wrist game? We are, too — and there’s perhaps no better watch brand to shop at the moment for both affordability and style than Timex. Luckily, Huckberry has you covered here with the fast-selling, pleasingly vintage-inspired Timex x Todd Snyder Beekman Watch.

Relwen Sailcloth Tanker (Was $298, 40% Off) 

Relwen Sailcloth Tanker

Spring and summer style isn’t all about breezy tees and laid-back shorts. A guy needs a tough (yet lightweight) jacket for cool mornings and nights, too. If that guy happens to be you, then the Relwen Sailcloth Tanker is the perfect jacket to buy right now. 

Grayers Canvas Field Coat (Was $225, 56% Off) 

Grayers Canvas Field Coat

Where else can you find another stylish spring jacket — let alone for under $100? Why, the Huckberry Clearance Sale, of course. This tough canvas field coat features plenty of pockets for your everyday carry essentials to bring on solo adventures this season. 

SeaVees Legend 90 Sneakers (Was $80, 34% Off) 

SeaVees Legend 90 Sneakers

Does SeaVees make some of the best spring sneakers? Yes, yes they do. Do they also sell out of ‘em quickly? Yes, that’s also true. So, act now and get the ever-versatile SeaVees Legend 90 for an epic deal via the Huckberry Clearance Sale. 

