Lululemon Releases Menswear Line with Edgy German Fashion Designer

Jahla Seppanen
By
lululemon x robert geller collection lulu gellar 6

Lululemon isn’t just a brand for suburban yoga MILFs, especially after their May 2019 collaboration with edgy German fashion designer Robert Geller.

The detailed 12-piece collection called “Take the Moment” was created to seamlessly transition from sport to street and we’re confident in saying it’s what we’ve been waiting for “athleisure” to evolve into. Finally.

Most noteworthy about the capsule is Geller’s skill for pulling technical details normally hidden in outdoor/adventure apparel and using them as bold elements of the core design. This means chunky reflective panels usually used in modesty become the structural skeleton for full neck-to-knee jackets, and pockets traditionally hidden are outlined for their boxy shape.

lululemon x robert geller collection lulu gellar featured

All fabrics are lightweight, water and/or wind resistant, highly packable, made with unrestricted range of motion, and DWR-treated, blending “mindful aesthetic with technical performance,” says Lululemon in an official release.

The color pallet is pure moody tonality with jolts of neon green, largely inspired by Geller’s life traveling between city and sea, with nods to Tokyo street style and runs on the ocean. The graphic wordmark “Reflect” is found throughout the collection—a mantra Geller uses daily to draw inspiration and take action in the moment.

Each piece in the Lululemon X Robert Geller capsule should survive the “96-hour” test, meaning the wearer can seamlessly transition through 96 hours in their varied urban and outdoor environments without needing to change. (Challenge accepted.)

Most successful is the line’s overall high-end look, bringing a new bite to Lululemon’s men’s pillar.

lululemon x robert geller collection lulu gellar 5

But how did a cool German fashion designer end up working with a heritage DTC yoga brand? Well, Lululemon’s SVP of Men’s Design, Ben Stubbington, is reportedly long-time homies with Geller. Stubbington offered his team for the collaboration, with Geller leading charge.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Geller cut his teeth at Marc Jacobs before starting his own runway line, receiving GQ’s Best New Menswear Designer Award in 2009. Geller has always infused his high-fashion lines with hits of mountain aesthetic, creating a sporty yet urban style.

In February 2019, Geller (43) shocked the crowd at his New York Fashion Week runway show for 2018 F/W with pieces from the Lululemon collab, including neon green and volcanic grey fluorescent jackets, layered sweatpants, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and a killer parka designed with a military fishtail silhouette— a jacket to end all jackets.

Lululemon says, “The capsule is highlighted by Geller’s striking color combinations and design lines, merged with the proven performance of lululemon.” Check and, uh, check.

The pieces are finely made and look their price— we’re talking $398 for the Parka, $78 for a tee, $148 for joggers, and $148 for a long-sleeve button down, to name a few. Lululemon has never been a “deals” brand and the Take the Moment line is another reminder that off-the-rack sportswear can be as stylish and well-constructed as runway fashion.

The collection is available both online and in select retailers. We support wearing any of the pieces from work to the weekend and back again.

Shop The Lululemon X Robert Geller Collection

