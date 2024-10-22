 Skip to main content
lululemon becomes a fan favorite with Fanatics

NHL collection for the hockey lover's dreams

There are some big names in the athleisure industry, but none as significant as lululemon. With the biggest name in stylish comfort, it was only a matter of time before they found ways to team up with big names in sports. Now, they are coming together with Fanatics and the NHL to bring a limited edition collection that will stop the hearts of any hockey fan.

“We’re big hockey fans here at lululemon, and we know our guests are too,” says Celeste Burgoyne, President of Americas and Global Guest Innovation at lululemon. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the League who share our love for the game.”

Fanatics is also thrilled to bring the collaboration forward, with comments from Andrew Low Ah Kee, CEO of Fanatics Commerce. “With hockey season underway, we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with an amazing brand like lululemon to help us bring the new feel of gameday to NHL fans everywhere. This new collection is a pivotal moment in how we connect both men and women to the teams they love—bringing them together in style and comfort through a truly premium assortment.”

Iconic lululemon staples with NHL Fanatic twist

lululemon Vegas
lululemon

The National Hockey League is one of the United States’ “Big Four” in the sports industry, and the partnership with lululemon and Fanatics, one of the biggest names in fan gear, should prove to be a huge boost to all three parties. The collection offers lululemon staples like the Scuba Hoodie, Define Jacket, Align Pant, Steady State Crew, Metal Vent Tee, and Everywhere Belt Bag, all with an NHL twist.

“We are proud to celebrate the start of an exciting new season with the launch of this collection with Fanatics and lululemon, a premier global athletic apparel brand,” said Brian Jennings, Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, NHL. “With a unique campaign featuring our Players and their partners, we’re confident the elevated product offerings coming to team stores, select Lids stores and NHLShop.com will delight our fans.”

